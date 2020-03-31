Q: I know a lot of folks that have CPAP machines and don’t use them. Could the hospitals use CPAP machines for this coronavirus crisis?
J.S.
Answer: CPAP machines are not on the list of items local hospitals say they are in need of, “although we greatly appreciate the generosity of this person,” said Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Health.
He said that the hospital, along with other health care systems across the country, “is looking at every possible way to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout this COVID-19 crisis. As we continue efforts to make sure our patients and staff are protected, we are immensely grateful and appreciative for the outpouring of support and generosity we have received from those in our community.”
Wake Forest Baptist Health has set up a website at www.WakeHealth.edu/COVID19support that has suggestions on ways the public can help, including lists of items they can accept and drop-off locations. Their most urgent needs are N95 masks, surgical masks (including ones with shields), and nasal swabs for medical use. Other needs include disinfectants, eye protection including safety goggles/glasses, disposable gloves and gowns, hand sanitizers that are more than 60% alcohol, hand soap, and disposable shoe covers. The site also includes tips for making homemade fabric masks and donating them for use by patients as they are checking in.
Novant Health says that they have enough supplies, including PPEs, to keep their team members, patients and the community safe from infectious diseases, but they can take donations of critical medical supplies such as masks, eye shields, and disinfectants, said spokeswoman Samantha S. Williams.
Anyone interested in donating supplies can email them at donatesupplies@NovantHealth.org, “where they will be contacted about next steps,” she said.
Novant also expressed its gratitude to the community for stepping up to offer donations and supplies.
