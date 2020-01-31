Q: I got a call from a lady with a foreign accent claiming to be from Medicare and asking me to give her the number from my new Medicare card. I said no, if she was from Medicare she should read me the number she had and I would tell her if it was right. She hung up on me. I wanted to alert others to this scam.
S.M.
Answer: We're glad you didn't fall for it.
To help protect against identity theft, Medicare issued new cards that have a unique number rather than using your Social Security number, according to a statement from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "Your new card has a new Medicare Number that’s unique to you, instead of your Social Security Number. Don’t share your Medicare Number or other personal information with anyone who contacts you by phone, email, or by approaching you in person, unless you’ve given them permission in advance."
The Federal Communications Commission reports that after the new cards went out, it began receiving complaints about scammers pretending to be Medicare representatives, some of them using caller ID spoofing to mask their identities. Some calls were live, and others began with a robocall.
In addition to callers who claimed to be from Medicare, "Others may pose as medical insurers and threaten to cancel your insurance if you don't share information from the new card," according to the FCC. "If successful, these identity thieves can use a beneficiary's information to file false claims, fill prescriptions, or sell it to other bad actors on the dark web."
Medicare, or someone representing Medicare, will only call and ask for personal information in these situations:
* A representative for a Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you.
* A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.
They go on to say that you should "Only give personal information like your Medicare Number to doctors, insurers acting on your behalf, or trusted people in the community who work with Medicare."
If someone calls you and asks for your Medicare number or other personal information, Medicare says you should hang up and call them at 1-800-633-4227. If you suspect identity theft, or feel like you gave your personal information to someone you should have, contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0014-identity-theft for assistance.
