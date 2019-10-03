As temperatures Thursday reached record highs, residents in the Triad and northwestern North Carolina can now look forward to temperatures more in line with fall weather — even if they may not last.
It was 95 degrees Thursday at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
The forecast for today, the first day of the Dixie Classic Fair, calls for a high temperature of near 90 degrees in Forsyth County.
Temperatures in Greensboro hit a record daily high Thursday and were two degrees away from setting the all-time October record high, said Kathleen Carroll, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh, where the temperature hit 100.
Yes, it’s hot — abnormally so. But Carroll said the temperatures themselves aren’t as unusual as the length of time they’ve been around.
“It’s not like it’s never been this hot in October, it just doesn’t happen this often. It’s been dry and sunny, and we’re getting some really good heating for several days in a row,” Carroll said.
A high pressure system to the west of the Piedmont is unusually strong, causing temperatures to skyrocket, Carroll said.
With the abnormally warm temperatures and a lack of rainfall, the entire northwestern part of the state, including Forsyth County, is in a moderate drought, according to the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council.
Many counties are in a moderate drought, the first stage of drought. However, portions of Stokes, Watauga and Avery counties are in a severe drought. The last time severe drought occurred in any part of the state was more than two years ago, the week of April 25, 2017.
“Another week of little to no rainfall and record high temperatures has led to worsening drought conditions,” Klaus Albertin, chairman of the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council, said in a news release. “If the forecast holds, the entire state may experience drought or dry conditions by mid-October.”
Sarah Young, a spokeswoman for the Drought Management Advisory Council, said lower than normal stream flow and groundwater levels signify the beginnings of drought. Because it hasn’t rained, the drought could continue to worsen, Young said.
“The hot temperatures that we’re getting do not help,” Young said. “If we continue to experience the lack of rainfall that we’ve been experiencing then conditions will get worse for sure.”
There are 48 counties in the state experiencing moderate drought.
The heat may be nearing an end, as a cold front will sweep through the region Friday night, bringing a real glimpse of fall with it.
Temperatures will hover in the mid 60s and mid 70s Saturday through Monday, and on Monday night a second cold front will come through the area bringing seasonably cool weather, Carroll said.
Tuesday through Thursday will offer “a very nice reprieve from the heat,” Carroll said. “It’ll be a good time to get outdoors, and next week is going to be the perfect time to do it.”
The National Weather Service in Raleigh doesn’t forecast beyond a week out. Climate predictions, however, show temperatures could rise above average after Oct. 11, Carroll said. That means fall temperatures might not actually be here to stay.
A significant chance of rain is not in the forecast within the next seven days, according to the National Weather Service.
