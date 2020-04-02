GREENSBORO – Basketball nets and play equipment at Greensboro Parks & Recreation parks will be tied down or wrapped with caution tape on Friday to prevent people from using the equipment or the gathering in groups of more than 10, the city has announced.
In addition to basketball courts and skate parks, public restrooms will also close, as of Friday at Gateway Gardens, Greensboro Arboretum, Bicentennial Garden, Barber Park, Country Park, Hester Park, Keeley Park, Market Street, Lake Daniel Park, Lake Brandt, Lake Higgins and Lake Townsend, the news release said.
The closures are another step in trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
State and local stay-at-home orders have boosted attendance at the city's parks, and in some facilities, it's difficult to "monitor patron safety and ensure staff and residents are able to observe the requirements of the orders, including staying six feet from others, gathering in groups no larger than 10 people, and staying off play equipment," the announcement said.
Signs will be installed at various park locations to alert people of the social distancing requirements and closures, the news release said.
Trails, greenways, neighborhood parks, and golf courses remain open for normal operating hours. Regional parks, gardens and lakes are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
For the latest city news and updates about COVID-19, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19.
