The city of Lexington and Triad real-estate developer Front Street Capital have formed a partnership to build an industrial park on 204 acres of farmland off Brown Street.
The groups have spent $2.48 million to buy adjacent tracts containing 102.26 and 101.92 acres in the 1500 and 1600 block of Brown Street off Interstate 85, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
Although Front Street Capital bought the properties now identified at Lexington Industrial Park, the limited liability company is 51% owned by Lexington and 49% by the firm.
The sellers are Brown Street Partners LLC, who has Dan Timberlake as one of four partners, and Golden Crescent Investment Corp., an affiliate of Leonard Craver Realty.
Robin Team, managing partner of the Winston-Salem private-equity real-estate firm, said Friday there are plans for four to five industrial buildings in the park.
A site map developed by Stimmel Associates contains five lots with buildings of 1 million square feet on 50 acres, along with 500,000 square feet on 35.9 acres, 150,000 square feet on 12.3 acres, 100,000 square feet on 9.4 acres, and 90,000 square feet on 7.6 acres. Another site plan would place a trailer storage site at the 12.3-acre site.
"We'll build to lease or build to sell on properties that have all infrastructure and utilities in place," Team said. "We'll begin actively marketing the properties in the spring.
"We have a very robust marketing plan that will encompass these properties, as well as other industrial properties, as we works closely with each county's economic development officials."
Lexington city manager Terra Greene said the groups are open to constructing speculative buildings on the properties.
"We had been interested in these properties for a number of years, but their availability became more of a possibility late last year," Greene said.
"We believe this will be a win for all groups involved, particularly given that the land will have a more productive use. We feel the property tax base could grow from $2 million now to up to $50 million.
"We feel the potential for the industrial park to help bring in 500 to 1,000 jobs," Greene said.
Greene said the properties will be marketed to potential suppliers to the nearby Egger Wood Products in Linwood and the Chewy distribution center in Salisbury.
"We'll rely on our economic development officials and the developer to determine our marketing steps," Greene said.
Egger recently moved into the first office spaces for its $700 million manufacturing operations in Lexington.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for the 770-job project, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The company said it has hired more than 200 employees to date.
Particleboard manufacturing production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2020. The project is the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center.
Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson County Economic Development Commission, said he believes the proposed industrial park will be attractive in part because it is located one mile from I-85 and the miles from I-285.
"This is the perfect location for advanced manufacturing, data, pharma and logistics," Goodson said.
"Front Street Capital will offer a one-stop source for build-to-suit projects to companies who may want to lease or own, and partnering with the city will fast track any project for a highly reliable speed to market for any company considering this location.
"The park is also surrounded by retail and commercial to serve employees, there is a large population of city and county residents with a deep-rooted manufacturing expertise and heritage in close proximity, and add the workforce services of DCCC and DavidsonWorks to round out what is a low-risk location for industry."
The Lexington project is the latest in the Triad for Front Street.
In September, the UCIC LLC affiliate of Front Street paid $5.5 million to buy three potential industrial sites near Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in southeast Forsyth County.
The 4900 Millennium property contains 62.24 acres and is on the western most edge of the Temple School Road industrial campus that also includes facilities with Caterpillar Inc., Herbalife and, most recently, Bunzl Distribution USA Inc.
Team said the 11-acre parcel contains a 140,000 square foot speculative building that has been fully leased to a company named Southern Carlson. "We have room for two more buildings totaling as much as 600,000 square feet," Team said.
Front Street announced May 29 it has broken ground on a nine-story, 110,000-square-foot building in downtown Greensboro.
That building will be part of the “Project Slugger” development on a corner of land at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. It will feature the regional headquarters of F.N.B. Corp.
In downtown Winston-Salem, Front Street is redeveloping what it referred to as Building 23-1/Bailey South, along with the Morris Building, into nearly 100,000 square feet of office and retail space.
The project represents a $25 million capital investment. The plan is to add up to 65,000 square feet of new office and retail space to the existing 10,000-square-foot concrete structure of Bailey South for an overall six-story building.
The Morris Building, on the southwest corner of the block, would serve as the foundation for more than 20,000 square feet of additional retail space.
