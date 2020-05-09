...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT..TEMPERATURES WILL DIP BRIEFLY TO BETWEEN 30 AND 32
DEGREES, EXCEPT 32 TO 35 DEGREES IN URBAN AREAS.
* WHERE...MOST OF THE PIEDMONT AND THE NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY HARM CROPS AND OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION. ABOVE-GROUND PIPES FROM IN-GROUND
SPRINKLER SYSTEMS COULD ALSO BE DAMAGED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
Customers wait outside of Jimmy Jazz as employees limit number of customers inside the store on Saturday, the first day Hanes Mall is open after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The line was about 25 customers deep around 3 p.m.
About 20 customers wait outside of Pandora as employees limit number of customers inside the store on Saturday, the first day Hanes Mall is open after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Customers wait outside Finish Line as employees limit number of customers inside the store on Saturday, the first day Hanes Mall is open after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The line was about 25 customers deep around 3 p.m.
Customers wait outside of Jimmy Jazz as employees limit number of customers inside the store on Saturday, the first day Hanes Mall is open after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The line was about 25 customers deep around 3 p.m.
About 20 customers wait outside of Pandora as employees limit number of customers inside the store on Saturday, the first day Hanes Mall is open after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Customers wait outside Finish Line as employees limit number of customers inside the store on Saturday, the first day Hanes Mall is open after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The line was about 25 customers deep around 3 p.m.
With the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and Forsyth County continuing to steadily rise, hundreds of people flocked to Hanes Mall Saturday as the shopping center opened its doors for the first time in nearly two months.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 369. Saturday’s increase in cases is more than double the amount of cases announced Friday, and continues a trend of sizable increases over the past two weeks. Of Forsyth’s 369 cases, 176 people are considered to be recovered, according to the health department.
It’s not known if Saturday’s new cases are connected to a preexisting outbreak or if they are the result of community spread.
Health Director Joshua Swift said Thursday every resident at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center and most of the staff had been tested, with the test results expected sometime over the weekend. Earlier in the week, it was announced a resident and a staff member at Oak Forest tested positive for COVID-19. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases at a congregate living facility.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday 492 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, up from the 471 new cases the day before. At least 7,749 people in the state were tested Friday. The number of people tested in Forsyth County is made available on a weekly basis, and the newest numbers will be released Monday.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state rose by 17, according to Saturday’s state report. In all, 544 N.C.residents have died, DHHS reported. In neighboring Guilford County, at least 38 people have died from COVID-19. Forsyth County’s death toll remains at five. No deaths have been reported since mid-April.
At Hanes Mall, a steady stream of people, most of them without masks, could be seen entering the mall from the food court’s panoramic stained glass window depicting extra cheezy pizza, fries, a hot dog, a cheeseburger and a cookie.
Nearly all of the stores and restaurants in the mall were still closed, including J.C. Penney at the center of the mall, which caused people to exit the mall, walk around J.C. Penney and enter at the other side. Only one food court restaurant was open and several people stood shoulder to shoulder while waiting in line to order.
On the other side of the mall, roughly 20 people waited outside of Pandora Jewelry in a line — stores are limited to 50% capacity under Phase 1 of reopening — with some people six feet apart and others not so much. The chorus of the song “How Far We’ve Come” — “But I believe the world is burning to the ground” — could be heard over the mall’s PA system.
Several of the mall’s stores are expected to reopen Monday, including Belk, one of the anchor tenants.
The day was not completely without conflict. A woman waiting in the line outside of the clothing store Jimmy Jazz got into a profanity-laced shouting match with a man inside the store, as she felt the man and his friend were taking too long and weren’t actually going to buy anything.
Eventually the man left the store without apparently having bought anything and yelled at the woman some more without buying anything.
The Greensboro News & Record contributed to this story
