In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announced today that it will temporarily close the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and the Hanesbrands Theatre to the public.
The venues will be closed starting Tuesday until further notice.
All previously scheduled performances, exhibitions and other events at these venues have been canceled or postponed.
The Rhodes Center includes the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts and Coffee Park, as well as The Arts Council’s own Reynolds Place Theatre, Mountcastle Forum/Theatre, Arboreal Gallery, Community Arts Gift Shop and Every Corner Gallery.
The Arts Council said its staff will continue to work during the temporary closure of its venues but will do so remotely if possible.
