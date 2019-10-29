At its annual meeting Monday night, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County awarded individuals and organizations who have contributed significantly to the life of the arts.
Bill Benton, who has participated in the arts council’s fundraising campaign for the past seven years, received the Arts Council Award for his strong record of volunteer service and contributions to the arts.
In presenting Benton’s award, Connie Quinn, senior vice president of administration, said, “Bill. ... is a great example of an increasingly rare model of business leader who is relentlessly invested in this community’s flourishing and will do whatever it takes — whatever is asked of him — to take care of the work that needs to be done.”
The R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Award, which goes to people under 40, went to two artists who are both involved in performative and literary arts, and who act as leaders in the community.
Larry Barron (LB The Poet) and Susana McCalley were the recipients.
Barron is a spoken-word artist who runs a monthly event for teens at Art for Arts Sake on Liberty Street as well as a monthly event for adults at Gas Hill Drinking room that includes poetry, music, visual arts, food and local vendors.
McCalley is a multi-dimensional artist entrepreneur. McCalley devotes her time, talent and energy to the whole community by providing accessible and inclusive movement education, and wellness and arts experiences.
“Suzy embodies a rare combination of traits — grace, tenacity, creative vision and dedication to others that Phillip Hanes would have appreciated and applauded,” said board member Shaheen Syal who presented the award.
Arts Educator Excellence Award went to Jamie Allbritten, general and artistic director of Piedmont Opera.
“Jamie’s steady leadership at Piedmont Opera has created a bridge that transports his students at UNC School of the Arts (Fletcher Opera Institute) onto the professional stage at Piedmont Opera,” said board member Jacob Wharton who presented the award. “His students now perform at La Scala, The Metropolitan Opera, The Chicago Lyric and Santa Fe Opera. Many of his students have gone on to become music teachers and advocates in our community.”
The Arts-Integrated Workplace Award went to Wake Forest Baptist Health for its efforts to integrate the arts into all facets of their corporate culture and employees’ lives.
“Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center exemplifies award-winning Arts & Healing programs for their patients, families and employees. ... Utilizing the arts, WFBMC enhances the health and well-being of patients and their families with various cultural experiences which include Healing Voices, the Medical Center Holiday Chorale, Arts Alive featuring local musicians and groups, Arts in Residence, Lunch-N-Learns arts based hands-on educational experiences, Arts for Health art kits to create positive stress free aids in healing, and ... nine visual art galleries located throughout the Medical Center,” said board member Chad Cheek who presented the award.
Piedmont Wind Symphony won the The AT&T Strategic Vision Partner Award. Now in its 30th year, the Wind Symphony has, in the past five years under the leadership of artistic director Matthew Troy, focused on providing high-quality, affordable concerts with innovative content and a social justice or community service component.
Randy Eaddy, president and chief executive officer, acknowledged the organization’s recent fund-raising shortfall and reiterated his determination to have the arts council “touch every corner” of its constituency.
The arts council missed its $2.5 million target by $250,000, raising $2.25 million, and simultaneously raising $1.9 million for capital projects.
In his remarks, Eaddy said, “The arts are not an ancillary indulgence for the wealthy or the elite. The arts ... are essential nourishment for the soul and the spirit of everyone. Every life in our community, and our community itself, would be greatly diminished if our vibrant and diverse arts community did not exits, or if its constellation of stars were less luminous.
“Just like the arts are not an ancillary indulgence for the few, financial support for the arts in our community also cannot be ancillary, or the province of the few. Moreover, financial support for the arts is not charity. Rather, financial support for the arts is good business, good government and a civic duty.”
The meeting was held in the recently renovated Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. Reynolds Place, a former meeting room, has been converted into a theater. The lobby area now comprises open-form Arboreal Gallery with custom-made seating, a gift shop and it’s focal-point ArtisTree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.