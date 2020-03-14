Many art and entertainment events and gatherings in and around Winston-Salem have been canceled across North Carolina as precautions against coronavirus, and more are expected after Gov. Roy Cooper announced Saturday he was issuing an executive order banning all gatherings of more than 100 people.
Raffaldini Vineyards will remain open while taking additional precautions to keep everyone safe, according to a statement.
Christine Jones, the operations director of the Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County, said Friday that it will remain open until further notice.
The Arts Council, which has three theaters at the Milton Rhodes Center in downtown Winston-Salem, will continue to operate with normal hours, unless instructed otherwise by the city of Winston-Salem or Forsyth County.
The Arts Council will leave decisions about proceeding with previously planned productions in its venues to the presenting organizations.
People with tickets to performances scheduled for a venue at the Milton Rhodes Center — or who plan to buy tickets — should check with the respective presenting organizations or call 336-722-2585 for updates.
Old Salem Museums and Gardens were be closed to the public effective end of day March 13, and they have created a virtual way to explore the historic town.
Old Salem has created “Old Salem Exploratorium,” a series of 5- to 10-minute experiences that will bring viewers into direct visual contact with their master craftsman and educators.
Each episode will show Old Salem’s craft workshops, seed-saving lab, archeology lab, gardens, Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts and behind-the-scenes collections. The first episode, “Geology, Pottery and Place,” is at www.oldsalem.org/visit/exploratorium.
The Stokes County Historical Society has canceled its March 15 program, “An American Story: The R. J. Reynolds Family and the Stokes County Connection.” The program will be rescheduled at a later date.
Finnigan’s Wake will reduce the size of its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17, according to a statement from owner Opie Kirby on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The tent and bands have been canceled. Finnigan’s will open at 7 a.m. to serve a traditional Irish breakfast and will stay open until 2 a.m. serving a special menu of Irish and Finnigan’s favorites.
Piedmont Opera officials have announced that they are canceling the coming performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I.” The opera had been scheduled for March 20, 22 and 24 at the Stevens Center.
“The cast, crew and staff are so saddened with this news. So many people, from professional singers to 4-year-old children were making their debut on our stage,” said James Allbritten, Piedmont Opera’s general director. “As much as our community could use the ‘shot in the arm’ that this beautiful production would have given, it cannot be at risk of our patron’s health.”
Rescheduling the production was calendar- and cost-prohibitive, according to a statement from Piedmont Opera.
Piedmont Opera is bypassing its usual no-return policy and giving patrons two choices — to either convert their ticket purchase into a donation to support the company or to request a refund. Either option can be requested at boxoffice@piedmontopera.org. All requests for refunds must be made by March 27. After that, tickets will be automatically converted into donations, and the buyer will receive a letter for a tax deduction.
On Friday morning, RiverRun International Film Festival officials announced that the coming festival, planned for March 26-April 5, is canceled for this year.
People who have already bought tickets can request a refund or indicate their preference to donate by emailing boxoffice@uncsa.edu or calling 336-721-1945. Refunds for tickets purchased at RED Cinemas in Greensboro will be processed by the RED Cinemas box office. All requests for ticket refunds must be made by April 15.
Aperture Cinema will be closed until April 3, according to a statement from Lawren Desai, executive director.
Open Mic at Footnote Café and Coffee has been canceled.
“We have decided that it would be in the best interest of our fellow musicians to not hold our Open Mic at Footnote on March 24, due to the situation with the coronavirus. We will continue to monitor the situation and hopefully we will be able to hold our Open Mic at Footnote on April 28,” according to event organizer Don Speranza.
Fiddle and Bow Society has canceled its Clemmons Civic Club dance on March 31, according to organizer Lyle Jaffe. The society also didn’t hold its Country Dancers event on Saturday, as originally planned.
The “Big Band Spectacular,” originally scheduled for March 21 at the Willingham Theatre in Yadkinville, has been canceled.
A concert by Ricardo Montaner, set for April 11 at Joel Coliseum, has been postponed by Nexo Entertainment, which is postponing the Argentine-Venezuelan singer and songwriter’s entire spring tour.
The tour’s new dates will be announced in the coming days and tickets for the original dates will be honored, Nexo said.
For information, go to www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Performances of Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO,” scheduled for April 2-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum have been canceled.
All ticket buyers will be refunded and will be notified on how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company. Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.
The grand-opening events for the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro have been postponed.
Affected are:
- Private donor receptions, March 18 and 19.,
- Ribbon-cutting ceremony, March 20.
- Singer-songwriter Josh Groban’s concert and VIP reception, March 20.
- Legendary crooner Tony Bennett’s concert and VIP Reception, March 21.
- Comedian Jay Leno, the former long-time host of “The Tonight Show,” March 22.
- Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s board of directors meeting and breakfast, March 23.
- Guilford College Bryan Series lecture with Oscar-winning actress Sally Field, March 24.
- Greensboro Symphony’s concert performances for students, March 25, 26 and 30.
- Greensboro Symphony “Name That Tune: On Broadway” gala, March 26.
- Greensboro Symphony’s “Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelssohn” concert, March 28.
- Public open house, March 29.
The Tanger Center’s staff is trying to reschedule all of those events. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until more information is available about new dates and go to www.tangercenter.com for updates.
