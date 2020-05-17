police lights.jpg
Metro Creative

Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left an 18 year-old from Georgia critically injured.

Jordan Tuttle, 19, was arrested Sunday in the 500 block of Akron Drive and charged with shooting Malaka Knight.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist delay obstruct an officer. Tuttle is in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed. A court date has not been determined.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive about 8:30 p.m. May 11. They found Malaka Knight of Hinesville, Georgia unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Melissa Hall

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Recommended for you

Load comments