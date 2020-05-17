Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left an 18 year-old from Georgia critically injured.
Jordan Tuttle, 19, was arrested Sunday in the 500 block of Akron Drive and charged with shooting Malaka Knight.
He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist delay obstruct an officer. Tuttle is in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed. A court date has not been determined.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive about 8:30 p.m. May 11. They found Malaka Knight of Hinesville, Georgia unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
