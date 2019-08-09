Two armed suspects robbed three people at a sweepstakes business on Reynolds Park Road this morning, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Two men approached 777 Sweepstakes, 2669 Reynolds Park Road, at 5:30 a.m., and pointed a gun at a man and ordered him to the ground in the front of the business. A suspect entered the business and grabbed the bags of two women in the business, according to police. The bags contained an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects fled by foot, running southwest toward Kernersville Road. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information may contact the Winston –Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.