UNC system universities won’t hold their traditional commencements in May, and it will be up to each school’s chancellor to decide when and how to hold graduation ceremonies.
Bill Roper, the UNC system’s interim president, said Friday that the spring ceremonies will be delayed as COVID-19 continues to spread.
“I know and understand that this will disappoint our students and their families, who have worked toward this goal for so many years,” Roper said at Friday’’s meeting of the UNC board of governors in Raleigh. “But the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff must be our top priority.”
Though traditional commencements won’t be held in May, students still will be considered graduates if they meet their academic requirements. Delays in holding the actual ceremonies “should not interfere with the actual awarding of degrees,” Roper said in a post-meeting conference call with reporters.
In Forsyth County, the UNC system decision affects Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts.
Winston-Salem State’s graduation had been scheduled for May 8.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff remain our foremost concerns,” said Haley Gingles, a university spokeswoman. “This is not a cancellation. Planning for rescheduling the ceremony is underway and will be announced in the coming weeks.”
WSSU administrators will include members of the Class of 2020 in the planning to make sure commencement is memorable, Gingles said.
“We feel strongly that we do not want students or their families to miss this momentous occasion,” Gingles said.
UNCSA had planned commencement exercises on May 9 for its college seniors and May 16 for its high-school seniors.
“UNCSA will do everything possible to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 as soon as it is safe to do so,” spokeswoman Lauren Whitaker said.
In the meantime, UNCSA plans to hold virtual and interactive tributes to all seniors on May 9 and May 16, Whitaker said.
Officials at Wake Forest University haven’t made a decision about its commencement ceremony. Wake Forest administrators will decide on its graduation exercises on March 30, said Cheryl Walker, an university spokeswoman.
Salem College will decide on April 1 about its commencement ceremony, President Sandra Doran said Friday night. Salem College’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 23.
Forsyth Technical Community College has also postponed its May 7 commencement amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Judi Saint Sing, a college spokeswoman. College officials will consider rescheduling the ceremony, Saint Sing said.
“We hope we can have another celebration some time later on,” she said.
Piedmont International University has canceled its May 1 graduation ceremony, President Charles Petitt said in a statement. School officials may reschedule it later, but no date has been selected, Petitt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.