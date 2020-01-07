Area hospitals announced Tuesday they are restricting visitors age 12 and younger because of an increase of flu cases, according to a news release.

Wake Forest Baptist Health, Cone Health and Novant Health are among the regional groups to impose the ban on younger visitors.

The ban is set to go in effect Jan. 8. Officials with various health providers say the restrictions will remain in place until the number of flu cases in the region decreases significantly.

Restrictions don’t apply to children age 12 and younger who are seeking medical care. Healthy visitors age 13 and older are still welcome to visit patients.

At least 10 people have died from the flu since September, the start of flu season, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The DHHS, in its weekly flu update, said the disease is widespread this season, with nearly five percent of all hospital visits in the state stemming from an influenza related illness.

With flu cases on the rise, area doctors encourage those who haven't to receive an influenza vaccine.

Restrictions on young visitors can be lifted in certain circumstances, such as the need to visit a dying family member, according to the news release.

