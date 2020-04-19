GREENSBORO — One by one, the minivans and SUVs back up to loading bays at Backpack Beginnings' headquarters in an industrial zone on the city's western perimeter.
Parker White, director of the nonprofit food program, works with her team of volunteers to load each with bags and boxes for school-age children and their families.
Friday morning alone, 2,500 pounds of food left the building to be distributed at 32 schools in Guilford County, which serve as pickup spots for increasing numbers of hungry families.
And therein lies the challenge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge for White's group and for other food pantries across the Triad:
More food is leaving their stockpiles each day than is coming in from individual donors and other sources.
"We're putting out 30% more than what we normally do, but we could probably increase by 100% and still not meet all the needs," said White, who started the group 10 years ago to fight childhood hunger.
Normally White's warehouse holds a three-month supply of cans, jars and other packaged goods awaiting distribution to school children and their families.
"We're down to two weeks," she said Friday.
Backpack Beginnings' predicament is similar to what others across Greensboro, Guilford County and the region are facing.
All have been stressed by the impact of the coronavirus, its related stay-at-home orders and the ensuing economic turmoil.
"Since the world has been turned on its head, the pantries have seen a major increase in the number of people needing food," said Leslie Isakoff, executive director at A Simple Gesture that helps supply 10 area food programs including White's.
Everybody has been hit a little bit differently by this crisis.
Greensboro Urban Ministry still has food "on the shelves and we're giving out food to take home," said Myron Wilkins, the group's president and director.
But the coronavirus knocked out the charitable group's spring food drive, one of just two such efforts it hosts each year.
"We're really going to see that down the road because that's what usually takes us through the summer," Wilkins said of the scrapped spring initiative.
Food programs say area residents already have been generous in volunteering time, cash and items from groceries.
At the Out of the Garden Project, chief executive and co-founder Don Milholin has honed the art of distributing large amounts of perishable food from restaurants and commercial food distributors.
When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the ACC Basketball Tournament last month, the Greensboro Coliseum — where it was to be held — donated to Milholin's program thousands of pounds of food that had been stored up for the event.
"Since mid-March, we're seeing three times the people we usually do," Milholin said of the food distributions that his group hosts in such settings as Daystar Church on Merritt Drive.
Milholin said he anticipated 300 people at one recent event; it drew 1,350.
But his group and others like it are not getting their normal supply of "bulk" goods that had been coming from restaurants and cafeterias now closed by the pandemic.
They also are not getting as many "reclaimed" food items provided by supermarket chains: For example, prepackaged products near their "sell-by" date and taking up shelf space the retailer needs for newer goods.
The coronavirus has triggered a buying frenzy in the stores as shoppers stock up on basics to fill their home pantries and cabinets out of concern for what COVID-19's next chapter might bring in terms of scarcity or new restrictions.
So retailers simply don't have as many reclaimed items to pass along to the community's food pantries.
"You can walk into any grocery store and realize they are low," said Isakoff of A Simple Gesture, which got its start locally in 2015 as a major supplier for Guilford County pantries.
The regional nonprofit Second Harvest performs a similar function across Northwest North Carolina and has had to limit some of its supplies to the pantries it serves.
White of Backpack Beginnings said the regional group recently limited her to picking up two cases of green beans — 48 cans — when she normally would have loaded up 20 cases.
Such limitations don't necessarily stem from any interruption or shortfall in donations from the public, said Jenny Moore, Second Harvest's director of communications.
Donors across the region have been very generous as the coronavirus has tightened its noose, Moore said.
But the group based in Winston-Salem has bought food supplies that it can't get delivered because of problems with the transportation industry linked to the pandemic, she said.
The last she heard, Moore said Friday, Second Harvest was awaiting delivery of eight truckloads of food and realistically not expecting delivery until April 27.
With supermarkets everywhere straining to keep their shelves stocked, transport companies are so busy serving the major retailers they can't get products to other customers, she said.
"This is unprecedented at the local, regional, state and national levels," Moore said. "We are all of us facing challenges that we have never faced before."
For people interested in helping out for the first time or giving again, leaders at the food pantries say that cash contributions are always welcome.
Donors who prefer to give food items should think in terms of what Milholin calls "shelf stable" items, prepackaged goods with a use-by date well into the future.
Wilkins said the most useful food donations for his group are macaroni and cheese mixes, canned fruit and peanut butter.
"Not the jumbo size, just your basic family jar," he said of peanut butter.
White said that rice, beans and vegetables are good, too.
Isakoff said it all comes down to the fact that A Simple Gesture and its sister programs across the region have never been needed more than they are right now.
But to keep fulfilling that role they need a hand from those who still have resources they can share.
"The big story," she said, "is that our community cares about each other."
