About 70 firefighters representing at least 15 fire and rescue units from Sauratown to Gumtree and Clemmons to Colfax participated in a parade to honor health care workers at four area hospitals. The “Circle of Fire” was organized by the Forsyth County Firefighters Association, the group of volunteer fire departments. The caravan stopped at Clemmons Medical Center, Forsyth Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Kernersville Medical Center, and members stepped out of their fire vehicles to applaud each of the hospitals’ staffs.
Area firefighters honor heath care workers with "Circle of Fire"
Walt Unks
