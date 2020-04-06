Are you wearing a mask or other face covering when you go out in public?
Updated federal guidelines recommend everyone wear cloth face covers when they go out in public in order to protect other individuals in case the wearer should be carrying the coronavirus. Are you following that advice and wearing a mask or other face cover when you're outside?
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines Friday recommending tha…
