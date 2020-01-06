A church that occupies a landmark former school building in the Ardmore neighborhood and its residential neighbors are at odds over a rezoning that’s related to the church’s effort to gain more parking and better access for elderly and disabled members.
Church advocates and the city’s planning staff say the site plan and restrictions that Redeemer Presbyterian Church has agreed to should actually be an improvement.
But the Ardmore Neighborhood Association opposes the rezoning, and its president, Robert Newman, recently told the City-County Planning Board that his group will “fight for every inch of Ardmore to keep all aspects of its remaining zoned area residential.”
The Winston-Salem City Council heard pros and cons Monday night, but postponed action until Feb. 3, when a public hearing will continue followed by possible council action.
Dan Besse, the council member who represents Ardmore in the Southwest Ward, said he’s hopeful the church and neighborhood can continue talking and maybe reach an agreement.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church bought the former Ardmore School building on Miller Street in 1987 and began renovations to turn it into a house of worship. Many people in Ardmore welcomed the church because the former school was a neighborhood focal point.
The houses at the center of the rezoning controversy are at 1030 and 1036 Miller St. to the north of the church, plus the rear (south side) of a property at 925 S. Hawthorne Road that the church owns.
The church wants to change the zoning on those properties from residential to institutional, although the appearance of the houses would not change. The houses have been used for years by the church as classroom space.
The change would allow the church to extend the parking lot on the north side of the church, which is reached from Miller Street. The church would gain 16 additional spaces and a better way for elderly people to get access to the church.
The west end of the parking lot extension would have a short drive connecting it to the existing parking lot on the west side of the church. The driveway from Miller Street would become one-way and make traffic flow safer, church officials argued.
Ardmore resident Julie Magness, speaking against the rezoning, said she has concerns that the drive connecting the parking lots could bring in more traffic and that the bigger parking lot could be the scene of illicit activity when the church is not in session.
“I also feel that sometimes when a neighborhood church needs to expand and grab up so much residential property, they have outgrown their site,” she said.
The church bought the Miller Street properties in 2000 and the Hawthorne Street one in 2015. The house at 1036 Miller St. is considered a contributing structure to the Ardmore Historic District, as is the house at 925 S. Hawthorne, which is not included in the rezoning request.
Church officials said during their Dec. 12 appearance before the planning board that it was possible the driveways would need to be removed at the two residential houses on Miller Street owned by the church, but that drew concerns from neighbors that the loss of the driveway would take away from the residential character of that part of the street.
Monday, Paul Fidishun, a landscape architect for MLA Design Group, told the city council that it has been determined that the driveways can stay. And Fidishun stressed that the parking lot drive would be one-way leading away from Miller Street.
Church elder Rob Alexander told council members Monday night that the church is not increasing its seating and that the extra parking spaces would take cars off Miller Street. If the church does grow, he said, it would open new churches on other sites and not expand the existing one.
Aaron King, the city-county planning director, said Monday that under present zoning, the church could easily tear down the houses that it owns near the church.
With the site plan that would come along with the rezoning, King said, the church would have to come back to the council and get a change in the plan if it wanted to remove the houses.
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh suggested that if the church-owned houses fell into neglect, the church could come back later and say they needed to be torn down for that reason.
In other action:
- The council voted 6-1 to close the portion of Brookstown Avenue between Second and Broad streets, an action that was expected after last November’s council action to approve the site plan for a proposed 300-unit apartment complex called The Easley that will be in sight of the BB&T Ballpark.
Council Member John Larson cast the only vote against the closure, complaining that the city had “put the cart before the horse” by approving the site plan first.
Developers are proposing a pedestrian and biking path across the property that would link the disconnected parts of Brookstown Avenue post-closure.
