Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar thanks all veterans and active-duty members of the military with a free full-size entree from a special menu.
The offer is available for dine-in customers only at more than 1,650 locations nationwide.
Proof of military service is required.
In Winston-Salem, Applebee's is open from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. at 4690 North Patterson Ave. and at 1990 Griffith Road. In Clemmons, the restaurant is at 6310 Allegacy Way.
