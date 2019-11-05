Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar thanks all veterans and active-duty members of the military with a free full-size entree from a special menu.

The offer is available for dine-in customers only at more than 1,650 locations nationwide.

Proof of military service is required.

In Winston-Salem, Applebee's is open from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. at 4690 North Patterson Ave. and at 1990 Griffith Road. In Clemmons, the restaurant is at 6310 Allegacy Way.

