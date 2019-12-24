Jerry Moore

Former Appalachian State head football coach Jerry Moore stands with some of the game balls and awards he has earned at his home in Boone.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Jerry Moore's hiring at Appalachian State. Moore led the Mountaineers for 24 seasons, won 215 games, 10 Southern Conference titles.

App recognized the coaching great in August during its season opener against East Tennessee State.

All the praise is not Moore’s style. Anybody who’s met him knows that. But he’ll put up with it in order to be surrounded by beloved fans again.

Photos: App State's Jerry Moore through the years

