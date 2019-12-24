This year marked the 30th anniversary of Jerry Moore's hiring at Appalachian State. Moore led the Mountaineers for 24 seasons, won 215 games, 10 Southern Conference titles.
App recognized the coaching great in August during its season opener against East Tennessee State.
All the praise is not Moore’s style. Anybody who’s met him knows that. But he’ll put up with it in order to be surrounded by beloved fans again.
