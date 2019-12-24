Shawn Clark, an Appalachian State grad and former player who spent the last four seasons as offensive line coach for the Mountaineers, was named head football coach Dec. 13.
He succeeds Eli Drinkwitz, who coached the football program to a second straight conference championship in one year on the job. Drinkwitz went to to become the head football coach at the University of Missouri.
