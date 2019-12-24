App St UAB New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark gets doused with Gatorade after his team's 31-17 victory over the UAB Blazers in New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.

Shawn Clark, an Appalachian State grad and former player who spent the last four seasons as offensive line coach for the Mountaineers, was named head football coach Dec. 13.

He succeeds Eli Drinkwitz, who coached the football program to a second straight conference championship in one year on the job. Drinkwitz went to to become the head football coach at the University of Missouri.

