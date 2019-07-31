HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting in that left bullet holes in four apartments and a vehicle.
"There were no reported injuries from the shooting," said Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks.
At 11:15 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shots fired call at 1340 Burton Ave.
Cheeks said a woman called 911 and told police that she was inside her apartment when she heard a series of gunshots. She told officers she took cover until the gunfire stopped.
Cheeks said a bullet entered through her living room window and into a nearby wall.
Police also found damage to Apartments 1340-2D and 2C and 1350-2C. A vehicle also was struck by two rounds.
Cheeks said officers recovered six shell casings.
Officers did make contact with the intended target of the shooting but the person refused to talk with police.
Officers are searching for the suspect who was driving a dark green SUV, possibly a Range Rover.