Anthony Thomas Jablonowski, ordained in 1970, held assignments at St. Francis of Assisi in Jefferson and at St. Francis of Rome Catholic Mission in Sparta in the 1970s.

In 2004, he pleaded no contest to a charge of abusing a 17-year-old boy in a Wyoming parish in the 1980s. He served time in prison and was dismissed from the clerical state in 2006.

