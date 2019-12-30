Anthony Thomas Jablonowski, ordained in 1970, held assignments at St. Francis of Assisi in Jefferson and at St. Francis of Rome Catholic Mission in Sparta in the 1970s.
In 2004, he pleaded no contest to a charge of abusing a 17-year-old boy in a Wyoming parish in the 1980s. He served time in prison and was dismissed from the clerical state in 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.