Forsyth County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with the health director saying the county's Latino community continues to see increased infections. It isn't yet clear how many of Forsyth's latest cases occurred within certain ethnic communities because a more detailed report typically released on Mondays has been delayed and will not be released until later in the week.
Last week, out of a reported 676 cases, more than 50% of the positive results occurred within the Latino community, although Latinos make up only about 13% of the county's population.
"Health department nurses and health educators have been and continue to work with community members by distributing cloth face masks and educating families and businesses on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Public Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement from the local health department.
Also on Monday, the Forsyth County Latino Congress said it would host an online gathering Tuesday to share stories from nonprofits, associations and congregations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children in the Latino community.
Overall in Forsyth County, nine people have died out of a total 968 cases. As of Monday, 360 people — about 37% of those who have been infected in Forsyth County — were considered recovered from COVID-19, meaning 599 people are still sick.
Updated information on hospitalizations and the number of people tested in Forsyth in the last week will not be available until the more detailed report is released later this week.
Across North Carolina on Monday, 23,964 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 754 deaths. The number of North Carolinians who have recovered is expected to be updated later today.
Hospitals currently have 627 COVID-19 patients in North Carolina.
