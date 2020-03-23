On Monday, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant in Winston-Salem announced that it had received a large delivery order to feed residents at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter. The donation is scheduled to be made Tuesday afternoon, although it is not clear when the meal will be served.

Tony Di Lisio, owner of the restaurant, said that a group of anonymous donors presented the order to him. He will coordinate with Bob Campbell, a spokesman for the Salvation Army, to set up the delivery. The amount of the donation and type of meals Di Lisio will deliver have not yet been announced.

