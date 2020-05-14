The incidents of people getting bitten by dogs and cats are increasing in Forsyth County, authorities said Thursday.
In the first 13 days of May, 50 bites have been reported, according to the animal services division of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. In May 2019, there were 82 animal bites reported for the entire month.
While the number historically increases as the weather warms, the number of bites reported has increased significantly, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
"We believe that the dramatic rise is a result of increased exposure," said Capt. Van Loveland, the commander of the animal services division. "More people are at home, more people are out walking in their neighborhoods, and so there are more encounters and interaction with animals than normal.
"This has led to an increased number of bites being reported," Loveland said. "We want our community members, both two- and four- legged, to be safe."
