Angela Pringle Hairston

Angela Pringle Hairston, shown here taking the oath of office, said afterward she has already been visiting local schools and talking to principals about literacy and school culture.

Superintendent Angela Pringle Hairston started on the job with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Sept. 4. She is the first African American to head the local school system in a non-interim capacity.

In her first day on the job, Hairston said she was already hearing from principals.

“We’ve talked about literacy a lot (and) the climate, the school culture,” Hairston said.

Photos: Angela Pringle Hairston is the new Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent

Angela Pringle New WSFCS Superintendent
Angela Pringle New WSFCS Superintendent
Angela Pringle New WSFCS Superintendent
Angela Pringle New WSFCS Superintendent
Angela Pringle New WSFCS Superintendent
