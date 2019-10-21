The former Dixie Classic Fair will be known as the Carolina Classic Fair in 2020, the Winston-Salem City Council decided on a 6-2 vote Monday night.
Advocates of the name Piedmont Classic tried to preempt the decision with a substitute motion for that name, but the motion failed on a 3-5 vote.
Although the fair name has been the object of months of debate, especially on social media, most of that debate has been over whether to keep or replace the Dixie Classic name. Arguments have centered on whether or not the word Dixie served as a symbol of segregation or slavery.
The city council voted Aug. 19 to change the name of the fair but left undecided what the new name would be.
Few in the audience on Monday appeared to be there just for the fair debate, with a zoning for Truliant and the sale of land for a new Ashley School drawing much greater interest.
Council members in favor of Carolina Classic called it a chance to recognize the joint history of the fair: During the last years of segregation, the Dixie Classic was a whites-only fair until it integrated in 1963. Carolina Fair was the last name for the alternate fair that black residents attended.
“It was an education to learn how the Dixie Classic Fair came to represent the only fall fair in our region,” said Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse. “We are bringing our shared history forward if we go to Carolina Classic.”
Supporters of the winning name also said they’d heard objection to the Piedmont Classic name from people worried it could be confused with other events such as the Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair coming up in November.
“A large part of our customer base (for the fair) comes from the west, but the west is not the Piedmont,” said North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams who made the motion to change the name to Carolina Classic.
It was East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio who made a substitute motion in favor of the name Piedmont Classic during the discussion.
“This is a recognizable location for our city,” Scippio said, adding that the name Piedmont has been the name of an airline along with a savings bank, natural gas company, opera singers and the craftsmen’s group.
“Carolina is too broad an area to represent our city,” she said, adding that she felt that the justification mentioned by advocates of Carolina Classic for their choice would be reusing “names that divided us.”
South Ward Council Member John Larson said he thought calling the fair the Piedmont Classic wouldn’t crimp any other events using the word Piedmont.
“The most neutral term, and the most descriptive one of the dirt I walk on every day, is the Piedmont,” Larson said.
When it came time to vote on the substitute motion, Scippio got only Larson and Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh to side with her. Adams, Besse, Northeast Ward Council Member Vivian Burke, West Ward Council Member Robert Clark and Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor all voted against Scippio’s motion.
With Adams’ motion back at center stage, the council then voted 6-2 for Carolina Classic, with Scippio and Larson the only holdouts. MacIntosh flipped to the winning side from his earlier vote.
JoAnne Allen, a candidate for mayor, told the council during the public comment period that the city had “created more division” with the name choice instead of focusing on “more important things that needed to take place.”
Richard Miller spoke to say that the Carolina Classic choice was a bad one, and that the city had “named the fair for Wendy’s hamburger” by the same name.
One man, Thomas Lees, thanked the council for the name change.
