A Greensboro Uber driver was jailed Friday after police in Kernersville alleged that he picked up a Kernersville woman who wanted a ride, but kidnapped her and committed a forcible sex offense against her instead.
Kernersville police detective David de Mattos said the crime occurred about 2:15 a.m. after the woman, who lives in Kernersville, engaged the ride-sharing service to go from one point to another.
The Uber driver was identified as Tarik Aitouali, 39, of Beckford Drive in Greensboro.
De Mattos said that Aitouali did not take the woman to her agreed-on destination, but took her to a different location without her consent and committed the sexual offense against her while she was physically helpless at the time.
Aitouali was charged with second degree kidnapping and second degree forcible sex offense. He was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $150,000.
According to his arrest sheet, Aitouali has worked for Uber and Domino's pizza delivery "on and off." He has been living in North Carolina for five to six years and has a wife and two children.
A Forsyth County magistrate said Aitouali has no prior criminal record but does have some traffic offenses.
Aitouoali is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 24.
getting to the point single women should never ever take an Uber or other service like that alone!
