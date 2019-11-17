A trial is set for December 2020 in a federal lawsuit that accuses Forsyth County Jail’s medical provider of ignoring a Winston-Salem man’s high-blood pressure, leading to his death nine days after he was incarcerated.
Stephen Antwan Patterson, 40, was one of two men to die at the jail in May of 2017. Deshawn Lamont Coley also died that month, and the two men’s deaths sparked local protests and increased scrutiny of the jail’s medical provider, Correct Care Solutions Inc., which is now known as Wellpath. Wellpath emerged after Correct Care Solutions combined with another company.
According to a court document filed last month, the trial is scheduled to start Dec. 7, 2020, in the federal courthouse in Winston-Salem. It will be a jury trial. The document does not indicate how long the trial might last. A settlement conference will have to be set at least two weeks before the trial, the document said.
Attorneys for Zyrale Jeter, Patterson’s oldest son and the executor of his father’s estate, filed the lawsuit initially in Forsyth Superior Court before transferring it to U.S. District Court of the Middle District of North Carolina, which includes Forsyth. The cases of both Patterson and Coley were featured in a story in The Atlantic magazine dealing with how Wellpath has become the biggest provider of jail health care.
The lawsuit alleges that Patterson, who was being held on a charge of failing to pay child support, went into the Forsyth County Jail on May 18, 2017, where medical personnel screened him. His blood pressure was 210/140. According to the lawsuit, Patterson’s blood pressure was dangerously high and could “result in death, serious injury, target end organ damage and/or neurological changes manifesting as altered mental state, confusion and anxiety.”
The lawsuit said Patterson’s blood pressure was an urgent condition that requires immediate medical attention. According to the lawsuit, Patterson told medical personnel that he was taking a pill containing two medications to control his blood pressure but he had not taken it for six months because he didn’t have a medical provider.
According to the lawsuit, Correct Care officials checked his blood pressure once more, when it measured 204/138. After that, his blood pressure was never checked again, the lawsuit alleges. That was despite having Dr. Alan Rhoades, the jail’s medical director, order that Patterson’s blood pressure be checked every day, the lawsuit said.
“Neither Rhoades nor any other medically trained care provider employed by CCS ever evaluated or monitored Decedent again, ever took his blood pressure again, ever performed simple diagnostic testing such as blood work, EKG or urinalysis, or ever even bothered to ask Decedent how he was feeling,” the lawsuit said.
Between May 20 and May 24, 2017, no one documented his condition, the lawsuit alleges.
Patterson died on May 26, 2017, of probable cardiac dysrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, due to hypertensive cardiovascular diseases, according to his autopsy report. Patterson had an enlarged heart and a thickened left ventricle, meaning the ventricle had to work harder to pump blood through the rest of his body, the autopsy said.
Correct Care officials have denied all the allegations, saying that Patterson was given three medications the day he entered the jail and that a nurse practitioner wrote an order for amlodipine and lisinopril. They also argue that Patterson “failed to exercise reasonable care for his health and safety.” An attorney for the medical provider, Jennifer Milak, said Patterson refused to take his medication on the day he died.
Correct Care Solutions has been sued several times over deaths of people at the Forsyth County Jail. Lawsuits were filed over the 2013 death of Dino Vann Nixon and the 2014 death of Jennifer Eileen McCormack Shuler. Both lawsuits were settled.
Earlier this year, the mother of Deshawn Coley, filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court against Correct Care Solutions, alleging that medical personnel failed to treat her son’s asthma. That lawsuit is pending.
