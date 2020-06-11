WINSTON-SALEM — A new report issued this week by Wake Forest University contains 20 recommendations intended to improve an institution that has struggled with race issues in the present and during its own complicated past.
The 84-page document is the final report of the President's Commission on Race, Equity and Community, which has been working on this project for the past year. University President Nathan Hatch formed the group to help Wake Forest reckon with its past — which dates back to the days of slavery — and a present marked by several recent incidents of racial bias and long-standing perceptions that minority students and employees are mistreated and unwelcome on campus.
Hatch said in a message to the Wake Forest community Tuesday that he has "great confidence" in the report and will present its recommendations to the university's Board of Trustees and other campus groups. Hatch also said he plans to form working groups by Sept. 30 to start working on the recommendations.
"The recent and ongoing perfect storm of a global pandemic, an economic recession and civil unrest have brought to the forefront, with renewed vigor, the injustices and inequity that plague our society," Hatch wrote in his message. "Black lives matter, and this truth has brought us into a much larger conversation about the impact of racism, white supremacy and inequity.
"At Wake Forest," Hatch added, "we are working to address, however imperfectly, some of our own issues regarding race, marginalization and barriers to the full educational experience. The current state of our nation makes the effort within our own community even more necessary and timely than when we first began."
The report's recommendations are grouped into five main areas: student experience, faculty and staff experience, academic initiatives, institutional accountability and community engagement.
One recommendation is that the university should spend more on financial aid and improve its efforts to recruit students of color. Only about 20 percent of Wake Forest's student body are students of color from the United States — that is, African American, Asian American, Native American and Latinx. The report noted that Wake Forest has significantly fewer domestic students of color, first-generation students and Pell Grant recipients than its peers in higher education and the nation as a whole. Pell Grants are federal scholarships that go to students from low- and middle-income households.
The report recommended that there be more equitable funding of student groups and that Wake Forest review freshman living arrangements to avoid isolation and overrepresentation of minority students in dorms. The report also recommended that Wake Forest reopen The Barn as a student social space. The Barn was popular among multicultural student organizations, but the university closed it after a Winston-Salem State University student was fatally shot there in early 2018.
The report recommended that Wake Forest hire a new administrator to oversee anti-racist education efforts on campus. In addition, the university should improve its efforts to hire and retain faculty and staff from underrepresented groups and ensure more minority representation on the university's leadership teams.
The report also suggested that the university do more to support local schools and businesses and the larger Winston-Salem community, and it recommended several measures to keep Wake Forest accountable for carrying out the commission's work.
Hatch said the report doesn't list the recommendations in priority order. The working groups will hold forums and focus groups to help them decide which recommendations are addressed first and how to carry them out.
The report also includes the results of an assessment, commissioned by the university and completed in April, of campus diversity and inclusion efforts. More than 500 students and employees were surveyed.
While that assessment said student and employees thought Wake Forest had made recent strides to support diversity and racial equity on campus, it bluntly noted that whites and minorities alike "recounted incident after incident of how people of color have been unfairly treated, silenced, and made to feel unsafe and unwelcome on campus.
"The culture of Wake Forest was regularly described as 'pretty white dominant' and 'exclusive' with daily racism and microaggressions'," the assessment said, adding that it's widely perceived that the university “sweeps racial incidents under the rug" and pays only "lip service" to efforts to promote campus diversity. Black students in particular said they felt "isolated" and "alienated" in a "polarized" campus culture that they think caters largely to the white, upper class students that make up the majority of Wake Forest's student body.
The report comes out after a turbulent period on the campus of the private Winston-Salem university.
In early 2019, a library review of Wake Forest yearbooks — some from as recently as the 1990s — turned up numerous racial slurs, references to lynching and racist images that include photos of white students in blackface. Two current university administrators were photographed during their student days in fraternity groups standing in front of large Confederate flags.
Twelve Wake Forest faculty and staff members received racist and homophobic emails in September. It's unclear who sent the messages, but the incident seemed to leave some Wake Forest community members shaken.
Earlier this year, Hatch publicly apologized in February during a Founders' Day speech for Wake Forest's past association with slavery. Wake Forest Manual Labor Institute, later renamed Wake Forest College, was founded near Raleigh in 1834. The college's founder, some students and all college presidents before the Civil War owned slaves. The college forced enslaved persons to build and maintain the original campus, and the college added to its endowment through the sale of slaves.
The university's Board of Trustees two months later formally apologized for the university's use and exploitation of enslaved persons.
Hatch announced in May 2019 that he would form a commission to examine the university's current racial climate and propose ways to improve Wake Forest. The 37-member group included university professors, students and administrators. It was led by Erica Still, associate dean for faculty recruitment, diversity and inclusion; and José Villalba, a Wake Forest vice president who serves as the university's chief diversity officer.
Wake Forest's student newspaper was largely complimentary of the report in an unsigned staff editorial published Wednesday. But the newspaper's editorial board said Wake Forest should go further and endorse other ideas, proposed last year by two campus groups, that included creating a zero tolerance policy toward white supremacy on campus. The editorial board also urged students to demand change.
"To approach these issues with earnesty and fervor, white students at Wake Forest must be intentional and undeterred in their efforts to create equity and fully address our university’s relationship with racism, past and present, and specifically adopt anti-racist policies," the newspaper's editorial board wrote. "It is not solely the job of our peers of color to affect change, and it most definitely won’t be done if they are not supported with the same energy that many white students are feeling right now in response to police violence."
Also Tuesday, Hatch announced that Wake Forest has created a new Center for Research, Engagement and Collaboration in African American Life that will be led by Derek S. Hicks, an associate professor of religion and culture at Wake Forest's divinity school.
Hatch said the university has hired the first chairman of its new African American Studies program. It is Corey D.B. Walker, now a visiting professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond in Virginia. Walker was the founding dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education at Winston-Salem State University.
