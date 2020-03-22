Amid the coronavirus outbreak, agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will stop detaining suspected undocumented immigrants who aren’t facing criminal charges, the agency says.
ICE will “temporarily adjust its enforcement posture” beginning last Wednesday, according to its website. The agency enforces the country’s immigration laws.
“ICE’s highest priorities are to promote lifesaving and public safety activities,” the agency said.
On Thursday, Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy Homeland Security secretary, clarified ICE’s recent announcement on its enforcement policy in a tweet thread. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security oversees ICE.
“ICE will continue to prioritize arresting and removing criminal aliens and other aliens who pose a threat to public safety, just as it always has during” the Trump administration, Cuccinelli said.
ICE will focus enforcement on undocumented immigrants who are public-safety risks and individuals subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds, the agency said.
“For those individuals who do not fall into those categories, (ICE) will exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention, as appropriate,” ICE said.
Lindsay Williams, an ICE spokesman in its Atlanta office, declined to comment on the dual messages from his agency and Cuccinelli. Williams pointed to ICE’s most recent statement.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, ICE will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances, the agency said.
“Individuals should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear civil immigration enforcement,” ICE said.
Andrew Willis Garces, a spokesman for Siembra NC, said that ICE’s enforcement policy undermines public health, the public’s trust in government and the immigrants’ constitutional protections.
“This ICE policy is pulling the wool over our eyes,” said Garces, whose advocacy group supports immigrants.
In a post on its website, ICE said it would continue its daily enforcement operations in making criminal and civil arrests of undocumented immigrants amid the pandemic. The agency said it’s committed to the health and safety of its employees and the public.
In fiscal year 2019, ICE agents arrested about 143,000 undocumented immigrants and deported more than 267,000 people, according to ICE statistics.
“That ICE is willing to continue making detentions of people not wanted by local law enforcement for outstanding criminal warrants shows how willing they are to undermine public safety and public health,” Garces said. “The federal government is urging everyone to isolate ourselves, and ICE is creating more opportunities for contagion, at a time when we are asking our neighbors to have more trust and attention to federal public safety officials.”
Earlier this month, ICE detained suspected undocumented immigrants in Raleigh and Charlotte, Garces said. Siembra NC isn’t aware of any ICE enforcement actions in Winston-Salem so far this month, he said.
In January and early February, ICE agents detained three Winston-Salem residents who are suspected of living in the U.S. illegally, Garces had said.
Williams declined to comment on any recent ICE activity anywhere in North Carolina, saying that the agency doesn’t discuss its operations.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County announced in February 2019 that his office will continue to work with federal law-enforcement agencies, but it would end a contract that allows ICE agents to extend jail time for people suspected of being undocumented immigrants in the Forsyth County Jail.
“We are busy serving and protecting our residents in the community during this state of emergency,” said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “ICE is conducting (its) business. We are conducting ours.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.