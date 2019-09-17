Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GREENSBORO- American Hebrew Academy expects to expand enrollment to non-Jewish students as part of its plan to reopen in 2020.
The school's newly appointed board of trustees shared information about plans for the boarding school in a news release Monday, days after the school posted about its planned reopening on its website. The board expects to announce the school's new name, website and student recruitment campaign in the coming weeks.
American Hebrew Academy said in June it was closing for financial reasons, then posted on Friday it would reopen for the 2020-21 school year.
The school, which had operated since 2001 on a 100-acre campus in northwest Greensboro, educated Jewish teenagers from around the world. Total enrollment for this past academic year was 134 students in a school built for 400.
The school's new board said the college-preparatory school will be open to students of all nationalities, cultures and religions. In the past, the academy only enrolled students of Jewish heritage.
Leaders expect this will allow a broad variety of local day students to attend the school, as well as boarding students from across the United States and world.
They look to offer a new International Baccalaureate program in addition to current honors, Advanced Placement, early college and pre-career courses. Electives, the board said, would include topics such as Introduction to International Business, Jewish Studies, Global Economies, Spanish, Chinese and Hebrew language.
"We are delighted that the Academy’s future will reflect a more diverse curriculum and student body of all faiths, cultures and nationalities, creating a global educational experience unmatched by any other school,” said trustee Glenn Drew, who is expected to serve again as executive director of the school.
“We have had an exceptional opportunity to learn and grow from our past to assure even greater success in the Academy’s future,” he said in the news release.
Head of School Abe Tawil also is expected to return, along with other, "key administrators and faculty," the news release said.
For 2020-21, the school plans to resume classes for ninth, 10th and 11th grades but hasn't decided yet on resuming classes for the 12th grade.
Ffinancing to resume operations was secured through Puxin Limited, a Chinese education company, the news release confirmed. The academy campus has not been sold or leased, the school's board said.
A public document from the Guilford County Register of Deeds shows a $26 million financing transaction between American Hebrew Academy and Puxin Ltd.
"A deed of trust is when someone borrows money against a property," said Sheika Washington, assistant register of deeds for Guilford County. "That’s what this is."
Specifically, she said, the academy is borrowing money against its property from Puxin.
According to Puxin's website, the company is a "successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China."
The new board said in its release the academy has "secured the long-term financial support required to sustain robust operations."
Students walk back to the classrooms after lunch at American Hebrew Academy in 2004. The Lab Science Building is in the background.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Signs troughout the campus are in English, Brail and Hebrew.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students take their kosher meals in the dining room.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students in a Jewish Studies class. Some students are observant (this student wears a yamulka); others are just beginning to discover their Jewish identities.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Their sign and security entrance building on Hobbs Rd.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Steven Kee (lft) Dir. of Academic Affairs and student Ben Copulsky walk over the bridge.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students head outside The Classroom Building on their way to the dining hall for lunch. Parts of the campus are still undergoing construction, hence the orange fencing along this walkway.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Jerusalem stone, imported from Israel, is used throughout the campus.
ACADEMY#. Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Dir. of Communications Leeor Sabbah answers questions in front of the Lab Science Building (the windows are for the greenhouse). The Jerusalem stone seen throughout the campus was shipped from Israel.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Clare Hyre (lft on floor, a senior) and Lior Gilo (rt, also a senior) working in the hallway outside classrooms in The Classroom Building. Citron trees (in planters) are brought inside for the winter.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Springsong Cooper, a senior, studies in her room.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. The entire campus was designed for technology with Smartboards in the classrooms and every student using a laptop.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students on their way back to the classrooms after lunch (Lab Science Building in background.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Eating the Kosher lunch are (l to rt, names are of faces seen only) Amir London, Max Rosemblum, Lev Cooper (with NY hat), and Alex Shapiro in the dining hall.
