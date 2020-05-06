Vivian Burke’s four decades on the Winston-Salem City Council and her background as an educator made her an invaluable asset to the city, people said Wednesday as they reacted to Burke’s passing Tuesday night.
“A wise writer said that when an elder of the community dies, it is as if a library has burned down,” said Bishop Sir Walter Mack of Union Baptist Church. “Certainly, Vivian Burke speaks to this reality. Not only was she a phenomenal woman and leader, but she was a library of Winston-Salem.”
Burke “knew the history of this city, the dates, the times and the people, Mack said.
And Burke wasn’t shy about speaking up, people were saying Wednesday, especially if the people she was speaking up for were not among the privileged.
Larry Little, now a professor at Winston-Salem State University, was elected in 1977, the same year as Burke and Virginia Newell, another black member of what was then called the board of aldermen.
“We were determined to shake things up and open up city government to black people who were qualified,” Little said, remembering his time on the board with Burke.
No African American had ever served in finance, Little said. No African American had risen above sergeant on the police force. That changed, he said. Burke “was a force to be reckoned with.”
Years later, Burke was still telling stories about those times to a new generation.
“She told these stories all the time about how she was unwelcome in City Hall,” Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor said. “But she has worked really hard to make sure women and minorities were in positions of leadership.”
Over and over again on Wednesday, people were volunteering stories about how Burke taught them something important.
Mayor Allen Joines said that in 2001, when he first ran for mayor, it was Burke who took him around the black community. At that time, Joines had retired as deputy city manager and had worked alongside Burke for many years.
“She helped me a lot in my first election,” Joines said. “She would go around with me on Sunday morning to African-American churches. One morning we went to seven churches and spoke at four of them. They would stop the service and recognize her and then introduce me.”
Burke wanted to make sure disadvantaged people had a voice in city affairs, Joines said. And Burke insisted on protocol, too:
“She felt elected officials should be respected,” Joines said. “When she was first elected, I was the staff on the Public Safety Committee. If there was no business, I would cancel the meeting. The first time that happened she called me and said that is not the way it is going to work.”
Council Member Robert Clark, who represents West Ward, noted that Burke “came into the world when we had segregated schools and bathrooms.”
“She remembered the pre-integration days as well as the Civil Rights movement,” he said. “She had a great deal of knowledge, that oral history that any council needs — why such-and-such was done a certain way. The history that she brought was very valuable in giving us younger members knowledge”
Burke spent many years as chairwoman of the public safety committee of the city council. Wilson Weaver, assistant police chief, called Burke “someone who was very instrumental in my development as an officer and commander in the police department.”
“She was always about ensuring that the city of Winston-Salem was prepared for any eventuality,” Weaver said. “By profession, she was an educator, and she was always in that educational role.”
Weaver said Burke taught him a lot about Winston-Salem history.
“But more than that, she gave me wisdom about how to talk to people and deal with people — how to be more effective in dealing with our citizens and senior citizens,” he said.
Taylor said he was a “young community activist” when Burke took him under her wing and became a mentor. Taylor was a member of the review committee looking at the Kalvin Michael Smith case who ran for and won his own seat on the council in 2009.
“Her legacy is huge,” Taylor said of Burke. “She is a political juggernaut. She was small in stature but huge of will and heart. Everybody that I have talked to is praising the work she has done. She won’t be replaced. She has worked tirelessly for the people of this community, but right now she is taking her victory lap.”
WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson issued a statement praising Burke not only for her role in city government, but also as a member of the WSSU board of trustees.
“Her leadership contributed to the development of the university’s first doctoral degrees, the construction of the Donald J. Reaves Student Activities Center and the restoration of Hill Hall,” Robinson said. “Throughout her more than four decades of service, she fought for the African-American community and for our university.”
Council members Dan Besse, John Larson and Annette Scippio released statements praising Burke’s advocacy and personal touch as a council member. Scippio noted that she remembered Burke as a third-grade teacher at 14th Street School.
Mack said Burke was his guidance counselor in the fifth grade.
“She had a saying back then that you have to want to want to do,” Mack said. “She had a unique way of motivating people: And sometimes it was letting you know what you were not doing. We received it because it was coming from a pure place of making it better.”
Mack said pastors in the black community will miss the efforts Burke made to connect the churches with what was going on in the city.
“She was bold. She was courageous.”
Burke would sometimes openly chide City Manager Lee Garrity for some shortcoming she saw in how city staffers were doing their jobs.
“That goes with the job,” Garrity said. “Sometimes the teacher punishes the student. Sometimes I got sent to time out. But if you holistically look at it, she dedicated her whole life to public life, whether it was teaching or on the city council. She was known for driving her ward, listening to citizens.”
