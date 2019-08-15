The family of Alana Alston, who died in 2013 due to complications from surgery after battling flesh-eating bacteria, will have a back-to-school giveaway for K-12 students on Saturday in Winston-Salem.
School-age children will receive backpacks stuffed with school supplies such as binders, pencils, pens, marker, crayons and loose leaf paper.
The event is free and open to the public. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Liberty Street Vendor Market at 1551 N. Liberty St.
This will be the third giveaway held by the family in tribute to Alston.
The Alana Alston Family Foundation, a nonprofit based in Winston-Salem, was formed in 2019 in honor of Alston, who was 22 at the time of her death.
“In honor of her, we’re doing this back-to-school event, and we’ll do some other things for the community as well,” her mother, Angela Alston, said of the foundation.
She described her daughter as loving, giving and humble, a person who loved children and wanted to help the homeless.
“At 22 years old, she was just amazing,” Angela Alston said.
Yasmeen Alston, Alana Alston’s sister, said that it is important to do the giveaway to keep her sister’s legacy alive.
“This embodies exactly who she was and what she did in the short time that she was here with us, including kindness and generosity in the community,” said Yasmeen Alston.
She said that representatives from 102 JAMZ (102.1), 97.1 QMG, the Greensboro Swarm basketball team, the Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Winston-Salem Police Department will be at the event, and that several local musicians plan to hang out, talk to children and sign autographs.
In addition to the free backpacks, free food from local vendors will be available at the event.