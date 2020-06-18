To keep students, faculty and staff safe from COVID-19 in the 2020-21 school year, each school in Forsyth County will likely be outfitted with up to 20 hand-sanitizing stations, a replenishable stash of 150 masks, plexiglass shields and electrostatic sprayers that disinfect surfaces.
Keeping facilities and buses safe is one of the requirements for schools across the state as they prepare for the coming school year, which will start on Aug. 17.
The state issued guidelines last week with a list of requirements and recommendations for schools to follow.
The school district has formed a reopening committee made up of school board members that is meeting weekly with school officials to look at such things as capacity, transportation, the school calendar, nutrition, hygiene and communication.
The committee is still hearing different scenarios and has not made any decisions.
That will be left up to the full school board, which is expected to vote on a reopening plan at a specially called meeting on June 30.
The state has said it will announce by July 1 whether schools will open with minimal socially distancing standards, moderate socially distancing standards or remote learning.
North Carolina’s rate of positive cases has been on a gradual incline since May and now tops 48,000.
Thursday’s committee meeting focused on the district’s effort to keep parents informed and its buildings safe and a possible reconfiguration of the transportation plan, which may mean that some students who rely on buses to get to their school of choice will have to enroll at their residential school.
As much as possible, the district wants to keep populations of students from intermingling at such places as buses, which could lead to the closure of multiple schools.
Because of state guidelines, buses will have to operate far below capacity and children will need some sort of verification from a parent that they have been screened for symptoms.
One interesting note — the district has 127 bus drivers who are 65 and older, a group that is more vulnerable to COVID-19.
“So that’s a compromised group, and that’s concerning to us,” said Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations for the district.
The district has partnered with M Creative, a local marketing agency, to distribute and gather surveys that have been sent to parents and faculty about the coming school year.
About 13,000 online surveys from parents have been completed, with parents offering their input in a variety of areas including online learning, transportation and their biggest concern for the coming year.
One surprising find? More than one-third of students reported that they used a mobile phone as the primary device for remote learning, a tool that is less than ideal for such things as writing essays.
For respondents answering in English, the biggest challenges were mental health and child care.
For those answering in Spanish, computer access was the most significant challenge.
About 27 percent of Spanish respondents said that based on what is known about the pandemic, they are not at all likely to send their children back to the local school district; for English respondents, that percentage was 12 percent.
The district has put a landing page, Our Safe Return, that will serve as a clearinghouse of information for parents and staff.
The surveys will close on Monday.
