Almost 1,500 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, as election officials said the pace of voting was generally steady throughout the day.
The busiest site was the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street, where 237 people voted on Thursday.
The lowest activity was at the Anderson Center on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, where only 73 people voted.
The total number voting on the first day was 1,496, with 31 of those ballots being cast by people who did same-day registration and voting.
Although the deadline to register and vote on election day, March 3, has already passed, people who missed that deadline can both register and vote during early voting at any of the 11 early-voting sites.
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections, said it is hard to compare the turnout this year with 2016 because in that election, early voting started with voting only at the Government Center. In 2016, 639 people voted on the first day of early voting.
This time around, early voting is taking place at all 11 sites for the entire 14 days of early voting.
During weekdays through Feb. 28, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Early voting will take place on two Saturdays, but not this Saturday. The two Saturdays of early voting are on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29. On the Saturday voting days, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The county has new voting equipment. Unlike years past, when people did early voting with a touch-screen monitor, voters are now marking ballots by hand by filling in ovals.
Tsujii said voters should check their ballots before inserting them into the counting machine. Sample ballots are available at the polling stations.
For a list of polling places, sample ballots and other information, visit the elections board at www.forsyth.cc/Elections.
1. What party was in power when early voting was created here in NC ?
2. WHY ?
3. Were those who voted at wssu actual NC & us citizens and not juniors or senior students who have an actual out if state residences for federal & state taxing purposes
