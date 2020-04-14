GREENSBORO — A conservative Christian nonprofit is suing the city of Greensboro and Guilford County on behalf of four abortion protesters charged under the city’s stay-at-home order.
Unveiled late last month as the coronavirus crisis escalated, local and state COVID-19 orders aim to contain the highly contagious, new coronavirus. Among other things, they require people to stay home except for essential activities, avoid unnecessary travel and not gather in large groups where the disease might be spread readily from person to person.
The federal lawsuit by Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, filed Tuesday, “seeks to protect the right of a pro-life, faith-based public charity to exercise its religious beliefs and to speak about those beliefs so it can help women with concerns about pregnancy and motherhood, and help meet the needs of vulnerable mothers and babies.”
The group is seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction, and permanent injunction to stop the stay-at-home order being enforced on “the constitutionally protected activities of Love Life and its agents, including its right to freely speak, pray, and provide charitable social services.”
Jason Oesterreich, 42, of Locust; Justin Reeder, 34, of Huntersville; Carl Ubinas, 52, of Mooresville; and Isaiah Burner, 23, of Statesville were charged with violating the order on March 28, Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn said in an email the next day. Oesterreich, Reeder and Ubinas also were arrested and each charged with resist, delay, obstruct public officer, Glenn said.
ADF, which the Southern Poverty Law Center lists as a hate group for its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, says the men were arrested “for engaging in peaceful prayer outside an abortion facility.”
But police say that’s not why the group was arrested. After being asked to leave, protesters refused to do so.
Those arrests should not have occurred, the suit says, “because the pro-life members of the Christian ministry Love Life were in compliance with a Guilford County emergency proclamation related to the coronavirus crisis.”
Love Life made sure “fewer than 10 individuals were present in its group, that they were spaced at least six feet apart, and that they were equipped with sanitizer, as required by the social distancing provisions of the proclamation,” ADF said in a news release.
“The government can’t allow some people to walk and talk on sidewalks and then say that these pro-life citizens can’t walk and pray there,” ADF Senior Counsel Denise Harle said in the release.
The organization halted all organized prayer walks as of March 20 and “told any church partners that if Christians desired to prayer walk individually, they must abide by all CDC social distancing requirements,” the lawsuit says.
Last week, four other people affiliated with Love Life ministry filed a federal lawsuit against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Greensboro Police Lt. Dan Knott in their official roles, claiming that local officers improperly threatened to arrest them for violating COVID-19 rules as they gathered March 28 to protest near a Randleman Road women’s clinic.
In response to that lawsuit, City Attorney Chuck Watts said that the stay-home orders put reasonable restrictions on everybody’s travel for the limited time it takes to squelch a pandemic that is killing people.
It was reckless for the activists to travel from their homes in Davie County to Greensboro, both as a threat to the health of Guilford County residents with whom they interacted while here as well as that of their Mocksville neighbors after they returned home, Watts said last week. “They argue that they have a right to walk around and pray. We don’t dispute that,” Watts said.
But he said that for the finite period the stay-home orders are in force, reasonable limits have been placed on where and how they exercise those rights.
“It’s primarily an issue of travel,” Watts said in a telephone interview.
Guilford’s stay-home order is set to expire unless officials decide to extend it beyond Thursday. The statewide order goes through April 29.
