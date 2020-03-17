The Forsyth County Public Library’s 10 branches shut down Tuesday evening because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the shutdown, the library system will operate a to-go library that will allow patrons to pick up books and other materials from stops in front of branches.
There are two reported cases of the coronavirus in Forsyth County, local health officials say. Statewide, there are 40 cases of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Throughout the United States, 5,359 cases of coronavirus have been reported and at least 100 people have died, according to news reports.
“We’d like to remind people that our virtual library branch is open 24/7,” said Elizabeth Skinner, the library system’s interim director. “Through our online resources, people can access ebooks, audiobooks, music, genealogical research, magazines and newspapers, and numerous databases.”
To-Go Library Pickup will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the library system said.
Anyone with a valid Forsyth County Public Library card can reserve books and audiovisual materials online or by calling their local branch for later pickup. The complete library catalog is available on the library’s website at www.forsythlibrary.org.
A library employee will monitor the book carts and pickups to prevent thefts of the materials, Skinner said.
Patrons can call 336-703-3030 for help.
The library has extended the checkout period for books and audiobooks to five weeks with one five-week renewal, the library system said. Fines on DVDs are waived until May 25. Books and materials may be returned at each branch’s exterior book return.
The library system expects to begin online storytimes for children and online book clubs for adults later this week. Skinner said that details will be available on the library’s website and social media.
