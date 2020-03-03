A Winston-Salem bar has lost its ABC permits after a January shooting that left two people critically injured, according to the N.C. Department of Alcohol Law Enforcement Division.
La Buchanas Bar Night Club lost the permits after an ALE investigation. The shooting happened Jan. 18, less than a month after the club opened at 2915 Starlight Drive.
According to a news release from the agency, ALE special agents concluded that the shooting began after an argument between people inside the bar. The argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot. One of the victims was 19 and had drank alcohol before the shooting. The legal age to drink alcohol is 21.
Special agents also seized controlled substances and various drug paraphernalia inside the, ALE said in the release.
Winston-Salem police said Jorge Villareal Rodriguez, 19, and Oscar Villegas, 22, were found lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. First-responders took the men to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where they were listed in serious but stable condition. At the time, police said the alleged shooter was still at large. No arrests have been announced in the shooting.
As a result of the shooting, ALE special agents asked for assistance from the ABC Commission to reject La Buchanas’ ABC permits. The commission has ensured that the bar would not be allowed to hold ABC permits in the future.
The owner, Sonia Elizabeth Portillo, and her husband, Jamie Arellano Pinon, who was the bar manager, have been charged criminally with failing to supervise the business. The two are scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 8.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is still investigating the shooting.
