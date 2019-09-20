Some drivers in northern Winston-Salem will have to take a new route starting Monday, when a section of Akron Drive near Liberty Street closes for a year.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said that the bridge that carries Akron Drive over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks need replacement, and that the section of Akron Drive will be closed until Nov. 1, 2020.

The closure begins at 8 a.m. Monday.

Only the section of Akron Drive between Liberty Street and Glenn Avenue will be closed.

During the closure, an official detour route will be set up. For drivers going south on Liberty who would ordinarily want to turn right onto Akron, the detour route would take them past Akron and further south on Liberty to Indiana Avenue, where they will be instructed to turn left. Drivers would get on U.S. 52 north and exit onto Akron Drive.

Drivers on the west side of the bridge that’s closed would get over to Liberty Street by going south on U.S. 52 and exit at Liberty Street to go north.

Highway officials said people should drive cautiously in the area while the work is taking place.

The work is unrelated to another project in the area that has been discussed, one that would extend Akron Drive to the west to connect with Shorefair Drive at Reynolds Boulevard. That project is still on the drawing boards and has not been approved for construction.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments