Some drivers in northern Winston-Salem will have to take a new route starting Monday, when a section of Akron Drive near Liberty Street closes for a year.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said that the bridge that carries Akron Drive over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks need replacement, and that the section of Akron Drive will be closed until Nov. 1, 2020.
The closure begins at 8 a.m. Monday.
Only the section of Akron Drive between Liberty Street and Glenn Avenue will be closed.
During the closure, an official detour route will be set up. For drivers going south on Liberty who would ordinarily want to turn right onto Akron, the detour route would take them past Akron and further south on Liberty to Indiana Avenue, where they will be instructed to turn left. Drivers would get on U.S. 52 north and exit onto Akron Drive.
Drivers on the west side of the bridge that’s closed would get over to Liberty Street by going south on U.S. 52 and exit at Liberty Street to go north.
Highway officials said people should drive cautiously in the area while the work is taking place.
The work is unrelated to another project in the area that has been discussed, one that would extend Akron Drive to the west to connect with Shorefair Drive at Reynolds Boulevard. That project is still on the drawing boards and has not been approved for construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.