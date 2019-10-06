Tai Chi for Diabetes instructors wanted
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is looking for people who are interested in becoming Tai Chi for Diabetes instructors. The center plans to offer classes throughout Forsyth County at community centers, church programs, senior groups and similar sites.
The classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $240 before Jan. 24 and $260 after Jan. 25. CEU’s are available for 13 contact hours; CEU certificate adds $35 to the cost. Registration and payment fee includes Tai Chi for Diabetes instructor resource e-book and completion certification.
For more information about the Tai Chi for Diabetes program, call Susan Meny at 336-748-0217.
For more information or to register for the workshop, call trainer Bill Pickett at 865-567-4837 or email BillPickett20@gmail.com.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to help people choose drug and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist.
Workshops will be held Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, and Dec. 6 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 7.
Shepherd’s Center October activities
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem has the following activities taking place in October:
- Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The class is free but a $2 donation is appreciated. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217.
- Meditative Yoga for Renewal of Body and Mind will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217. The class is free, but donations are welcome.
- Open Doors Arts presents…Water Color with Leslie Karpinski from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at the Sawtooth School of Visual Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217. The cost is $25 at the first class.
- AARP Foundation Finances 50+ with Crista Douthit, C.P.M. from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, and 21 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The class is limited to 25 people. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217. The class is free, but donations are welcome.
- Radical Age Lab: A Series of Talks Designed to Turn Insights into Action with Sheila Roher, MPA, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, and 21 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The class is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling the center at 336-748-0217. The class is free, but donations are welcome.
For complete information about activities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs 60 volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels meals to older adults in Forsyth County.
People are also needed to clean coolers for Meals-on-Wheels anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 21 at the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season at two locations in Winston-Salem: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive: and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week, be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
Free health program to be held Tuesday
The Aging Well Series will have a free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St.
The topic will be “How to Beat the Pain of Aging- New Understanding and Possibilities.” The program will be presented Amber Brooks, MD, an associate professor of Pain Management at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Seating is limited. Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-713-2378.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Chaplain Glenn Miller. His program will be will be a “Comparison of the Five Major Religions of the World.”
Reservations can be made by calling Bill Cranfill at 704-904-3684. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite.
There is a particular need of volunteers to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month. Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org. For more information or to register call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Retired school personnel to meet
The North Carolina Retired School Personnel Region 2 fall general meeting will take place Thursday, at the Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The featured speaker will be Jeanie Schepisi, the Piedmont Area Regional Manager, Seniors Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). She will be discussing the options available for the NC State Health Plan during the Nov. 2-19th enrollment period.
Registration is from 10 to 10:30 a.m.; business meeting 10:30-10:45; special guests, 2020 NCAE Officer Candidates 10:45-11:15; business meeting (continued) 11:15-noon; lunch (free to NCRSP members; $14 for non-members) will be from 12-12:30 p.m. Speaker- 12:30-1:15 p.m.
All retired educators are invited.
For more information, call Yvonne Williams, co-director of NCRSP Region 2, at 336-607-4134.
Disabled veterans benefit program Oct. 15
The James A. Coleman Disabled American Veterans Outreach Benefits Program will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the American Legion Post 55, 111 Miller St., Winston-Salem.
Benefits entitlement information for all veterans and their families will be available. A service officer will be on site to answer questions. Families are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The program is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Robert G. Tate, Chapter #9.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ program offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
The presentation is intended to help people understand the basics of Medicare and the available options.
The program is free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-778-1070 or visit www.triadmedicare.com.
