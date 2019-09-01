‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Tuesday at J Peppers Restaurant, 841 Old Winston Road, Kernersville. There will be another presentation at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
The presentations are intended to help people understand the basics of Medicare and the available options.
The program is free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-778-1070 or visit www.triadmedicare.com.
Veterans’ coffee set this week
A free veterans’ coffee and breakfast will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing special-events room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. Follow the “Veterans Coffee” signs.
The speaker will be Maj. Edward Graham, U.S. Army retired. He is a former Army Ranger and is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point. He is also a grandson of the late, Rev. Billy Graham. A panel discussion will follow.
The veterans coffee events are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care. For more information call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
Volunteers are needed every day Monday through Friday to deliver Meals on Wheels. Meals are delivered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Various routes are available.
Volunteers are needed to visit with seniors living at home in eastern Winston-Salem at least twice a month. Visit times are flexible.
Volunteers are needed to clean coolers at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, for Meals-on-Wheels anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Volunteers are needed to make phone calls to seniors on Friday mornings. Calls can be made from your home.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Medicare workshop planned Wednesday
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Medicare seminars scheduled Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, 2511 Neudorf Road, Suite G.
The seminars are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics will include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs. No solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or email amy@mccallins.com.
Workshop on healing from grief to be held
Trellis Supportive Care will have the last of its free Writing Through our Grief workshops for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one.
Kay Windsor, a writer, will lead the workshop.
The workshop will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.
For more information or to register, call 336-331-1318.
Medicare workshop planned for Sept. 9
Compass Financial Services will hold Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Sept. 9 at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Sept. 10 at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Martha Hartley, the director of Moravian research at Old Salem Museum & Gardens. Her program will be The Salem in Winston-Salem. The illustrated lecture will explore the history of the Moravian community and legacy.
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 17 at Trinity Elms, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Retired school personnel to meet
The September Luncheon Meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Sept. 11 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet lunch line will open at 11:15. The cost for the buffet lunch is $14.
The program will begin at noon. The speaker will be Hugh Harris of the N.C. Attorney General’s office. His topic will be Scams and Frauds Affecting Senior Citizens.
All retired educators are invited to attend.
For more information, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP at 336-607-4134.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Sept. 18 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite.
There is a particular need of volunteers to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month.
Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org. For more information or to register call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
