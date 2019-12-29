Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Routes take about 90 minutes to deliver.
Volunteers are needed any time between 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, to clean coolers.
A volunteer is needed every other Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shorefair building, to give frozen meals to volunteers to deliver.
Volunteers are needed to visit with seniors in the community and practice IMPROV, seated dance movements. Visits are twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Retired school personnel to meet
The January luncheon meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Jan. 8 at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston-Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet line will open at 11:15. The cost is $14. The program will begin at noon and the speaker will be Rona Klein, the manager of the Memory Care Unit at Salemtowne Westerly Place. Her topic is “Ten Signs of Memory Loss.” All retired educators are invited to attend.
If the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are closed for the entire day, the meeting will be canceled.
If you wish to eat lunch, please make reservations by Dec. 31. You may attend the meeting without having lunch.
For more information or to make reservations, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP, at 336-607-4134.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will hold its annual Christmas dinner/dance Jan. 14 at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6:30. The cost is $25.
Martin Tucker, a photojournalist, will be the speaker. He will talk about his book, “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans — The Memories They Brought Home.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 15 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
For more information or to register, call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Medicare workshop planned
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
