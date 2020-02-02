Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
- Deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month.
- One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
In addition, Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children from birth to 3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child will receive a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Medicare workshop planned for Monday
Compass Financial Services will hold two Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Monday at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans vs. Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Taoist Tai Chi classes offered
Beginner Taoist Tai Chi classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursday at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The classes will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. The course will last four months.
The cost of the course will depend on the participant’s age, but will not exceed $145 for the four month beginner course. This includes registration and new participant t-shirt.
For more information, call 336-422-6497 or email winstonsalem.nc@taoisttaichi.org.
Veterans’ coffees set this week
A veterans’ coffee will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Richard Childress Racing special-events room, 425 Industrial Drive, Welcome. Follow the “Veterans Coffee” signs.
Donations of new or slightly used children’s coats to be donated to the Salvation Army’s “Give A Kid A Coat” program are requested.
A veterans’ coffee will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1562 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville.
The veterans coffee events are hosted by Trellis Supportive Care, formerly the Hospice & Palliative CareCenter. For more information call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars set for Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
Caregiver day out to be held Feb. 11
It’s All About You, a caregiver day out, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Caregivers who need a break can join other caregivers for an outing to Black Mountain Chocolate Factory and lunch at a downtown restaurant. Transportation will be provided from Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.
There is no cost, but donations will be accepted. Limited respite care is available with advance registration. Space is limited. The deadline for registration is Friday.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
The day is sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, ComForCare Home Care, Family Caregiver Support Program, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Hospice agency needs volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, which provides compassionate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients, needs volunteers in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, and also in southwestern Virginia.
Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, providing respite care for caregivers, running errands, being a good listener and offering emotional support.
For more information, call Tammy Simmons at 888-789-2922.
Volunteers needed for memory-loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for their Dementia Care, or D-CARE, study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon will also host a free lunch and learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar n Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Annual pancake jamboree Feb. 21
The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on the lower level of Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
It is all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.
The jamboree is one of the longest-running annual charity events in the city and the only fundraiser the club holds. Proceeds will benefit the club’s youth programs.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 13. Takeouts are available.
For more information, go to www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Alzheimer’s caregiver group to meet
The Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group of Clemmons United Methodist Church will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in the church parlor.
There will be information and an opportunity for caregivers to support each other.
The church is located at 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
For more information call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Medicare workshop planned for seniors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from March 3 to April 7, at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations from participants will be accepted.
Registration is required, and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.