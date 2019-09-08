Volunteer tax preparers needed
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation does free federal and state tax returns during tax season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive. Tax preparation is also done from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.
Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. They can work one to four days each week. They should be somewhat computer proficient, have an email address, and have at least done their own tax returns. Volunteers are also needed to welcome clients and review intake sheets before assignment to a preparer. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage if they volunteer at least 40 hours during the tax season. Training is in January, and tax preparers must pass a test to be certified.
To complete an application, go to www.aarp.org/taxaide, click on “Sign up to volunteer” and complete the application.
For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-922-6645 or Pat Rowe at 336-287-1246. Leave a message with name, number and why you are calling.
Help with Medicare open enrollment
The annual Medicare open enrollment will take place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold workshops on Fridays during that period to assist beneficiaries in choosing the correct drug plan and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.
Trained counselors from the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist with sign-ups.
Workshops will be held Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, and Dec. 6. One-hour appointments are available between noon and 5 p.m. on those days.
The workshops will be held at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Space is limited and appointments are required. Call the center at 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 7.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will meet Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will follow. The cost is $25.
The speaker will be Martha Hartley, the director of Moravian research at Old Salem Museum & Gardens. Her program will be The Salem in Winston-Salem. The illustrated lecture will explore the history of the Moravian community and legacy.
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Retirement workshop offered
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in October.
The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.
The cost is $45 and limited scholarships are available.
The workshop leaders will be C. Michael Thompson, a retired attorney, Dr. Susan Hunsinger, a retired physician, and Pamela R. Karr, M.Ed., a licensed professional counselor.
Registration is limited to 16 people and the registration deadline is Sept. 13.
For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.
Senior Services needs volunteers
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers in the following areas:
Volunteers are needed every day Monday through Friday to deliver Meals on Wheels. Meals are delivered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Various routes are available.
Volunteers are needed to clean coolers at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, for Meals-on-Wheels anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Volunteers are needed to visit with seniors living at home in eastern Winston-Salem at least twice a month. Visit times are flexible.
Volunteers are needed to make phone calls to seniors on Friday mornings. Calls can be made from your home.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Medicare workshop planned for Monday
Compass Financial Services will hold Lunch and Learn workshops about Medicare on Monday at Bleu Restaurant, 3425 Frontis St., Winston-Salem.
The workshops will begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early.
Topics include the benefits and enrollment rules of Medicare Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage plans versus Medicare supplement plans; and how Part D and the “doughnut hole” work. The workshop is for educational purposes only; no solicitations will be made.
The workshop and lunch are free, but registration is recommended. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. each Tuesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
The classes are free, with no commitment required.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Retired school personnel to meet
The September Luncheon Meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel will be held Wednesday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Building B, Winston Salem.
The meeting will start at 11 a.m. and the buffet lunch line will open at 11:15. The cost for the buffet lunch is $14.
The program will begin at noon. The speaker will be Hugh Harris of the N.C. Attorney General’s office. His topic will be Scams and Frauds Affecting Senior Citizens.
All retired educators are invited to attend.
For more information, call Yvonne Williams, the president of the WS/FC RSP at 336-607-4134.
Medicare workshop planned Sept. 17
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare, to learn about the insurance options available. Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Tools for Caregiver course to be held
Registration is being accepted for Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes. These six-week classes are for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, from Thursday to Oct. 17 at Trinity Elms, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons.
The classes are sponsored by the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Kernersville, Family Caregiver Support Program, Senior Services Inc., SECU Family House and Daybreak Respite Program.
The classes are free, but donations will be accepted.
Registration is required and classes fill quickly.
For more information or to register, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217.
Groups sponsoring daytrip
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Ardmore Baptist Church’s Ardmore Journeys are sponsoring a daytrip to Wytheville, Va., on Sept. 30.
The trip will include visits to the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum, the Thomas Boyd Museum, and Big Walker Lookout. There will be a buffet lunch at the Bolling Wilson Hotel and shopping at the Country Store.
The coach will leave the church, located at 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, at 8 a.m. and return about 6 p.m. Parking is available at the church. Participants should arrive by 7:45 a.m.
The cost is $60 and checks should be made payable to Ardmore Baptist Church and sent to Beverly Whitfield, 2128 Leeds Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The deadline is Friday.
Free grief support groups scheduled
Trellis Supportive Care will offer free grief support groups for adults beginning in mid-September. The groups will meet for six-weeks.
- Coping with the Death of a Parent will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
- Coping with the Death of a Spouse/Partner, the evening group will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. The morning group will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.
- Moving Forward: Coping with Suicide Loss will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 336-331-1300.
Shepherd’s Center volunteer orientation
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold a volunteer orientation session from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Sept. 18 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Older adults need help with such services as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite.
There is a particular need of volunteers to provide respite for caregivers for a few hours each month.
Mileage reimbursement is offered.
For a list of all volunteer opportunities, go to www.shepherdscenter.org. For more information or to register call The Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
Cruise information session
There will a Danube River Cruise information session at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 on the upper level of The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
The Shepherd’s Center is making plans with Mayflower Cruises & Tours to take an 11-day fall Danube River Cruise in October 2020. Free airfare is included for those who sign up before Sept. 30.
For people who can’t make the information session, call Chip Reynolds at 336-414-6454 or contact him at chip@mayflowercruisesandtours.com.
Fall prevention workshop Sept. 26
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will observe Fall Prevention Week with a free tai chi for fall prevention program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
At 11:30 a.m. there will be a fall prevention presentation by representatives from Right at Home, In Home Care and Assistance.
For more information or to register, call 336-748-0217.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities. The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
Brookridge to hold open house
Brookridge Retirement Community will have an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Representatives will provide information and answer questions about the community. There will be refreshments and door prizes.
Brookridge is located at 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem. To register call 336-759-1044 or email Rwright@BRH.org by Sept. 18.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles, with proceeds going to the agency’s programs that help older adults remain at home for as long as possible.
For more information or to donate a vehicle, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.senior servicesinc.careasy.org.
