Volunteer drivers needed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteer drivers to help with its expanded transportation services.
Volunteers are needed in all areas of Forsyth County to transport older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, errands and social outings. Volunteers will receive training and quarterly mileage reimbursement.
Volunteers can choose their trips according to their schedule and preferred destinations. For more information or to volunteer, call Vicki Poore at the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217, or email vpoore@shepherdscenter.org.
‘Welcome to Medicare’ programs offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free lunch and learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Little Richard’s Smokehouse Bar n Cue, 129 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem.
There will also be a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
READWS to hold info session Tuesday
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon Tuesday at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Military officers to meet Tuesday
The Military Officers of America Association will hold its annual Christmas dinner/dance Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will follow at 6:30. The cost is $25.
The speakers will be Cyndi Briggs & Brook Davis who will talk on the “Oral Histories of Veterans in the Winston-Salem Area.”
Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. is looking for volunteers for the following jobs:
- Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in Kernersville Monday through Friday. Meals are picked up at one of two locations in Kernersville at about 10:30 a.m. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week, once a month, or anything in between.
- Volunteers are needed to clean coolers on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays starting at 1 p.m. at the Senior Service building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. Cleaning takes about 2 hours.
- One-on-one visits with seniors in the community to practice IMPROV, a program of dance movements done while sitting. Visits are once or twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible and can be in the evening or on weekends.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
In addition, Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children from birth to 3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child will receive a free CD.
For more information, call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.
Retirement workshop offered
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering a retirement workshop called Retirement Reimagined in October.
The workshop is for people who are retired or considering retirement and focuses on the practical, social, emotional and spiritual issues that retirement brings with it. The workshops will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 11, 18, 25, and April 1 at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Participants should commit to attend all four sessions.
The cost is $45 and limited scholarships are available.
The workshop leaders will be C. Michael Thompson, a retired attorney, Dr. Susan Hunsinger, a retired physician, and Pamela R. Karr, M.Ed., a licensed professional counselor.
Registration is limited to 16 people and the registration deadline is March 1.
For more information or to register, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@Shepherdscenter.org.
Hospice agency needs volunteers
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, which provides compassionate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients, needs volunteers in Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes counties, and also in southwestern Virginia.
Volunteers are needed for such activities as reading or singing to patients, providing respite care for caregivers, running errands, being a good listener and offering emotional support.
For more information, call Tammy Simmons at 888-789-2922.
Volunteers needed for memory-loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for their Dementia Care, or D-CARE, study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
‘Medicare 101’ seminars Feb. 20
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at its Clemmons office, Suite G, 2511 Neudorf Road.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or currently on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. They also will explain Parts C and D.
No solicitations will be made. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com.
Annual pancake jamboree Feb. 21
The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on the lower level of Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
It is all-you-can eat pancakes, sausage and beverages.
The jamboree is one of the longest-running annual charity events in the city and the only fundraiser the club holds. Proceeds will benefit the club’s youth programs.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 13. Takeouts are available.
For more information, go to www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.
Alzheimer’s caregiver group to meet
The Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group of Clemmons United Methodist Church will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in the church parlor.
There will be information and an opportunity for caregivers to support each other.
The church is located at 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
For more information call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Medicare workshop planned for seniors
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have a free Medicare workshop for people turning 65 and others who have Medicare to learn about the insurance options available.
Trained counselors will be available to answer questions.
The session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Because of limited seating, registration is required and can be made by calling 336-748-0217.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.