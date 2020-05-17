Volunteer luncheon postponed
The volunteer appreciation luncheon for Senior Services volunteers that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. A new date will be announced.
For more information, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411.
Update on activities for veterans
The Veterans Coffees, sponsored by Trellis Supportive Care, have been canceled through at least July.
A special tribute breakfast scheduled for June 3 to recognize military corpsmen, medics and nurses has been canceled.
The Letters from Home 10-year reunion show has been rescheduled for November. It will be held at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.lettersfromhomesingers.com or www.highpointtheatre.com.
Medicare information webinar Wednesday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will have a free online “Welcome to Medicare” educational webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The webinar is designed to answer questions for those getting ready for Medicare. It is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Topics will include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and also Medicare Part D drug coverage.
Registration is fast and easy. To register, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com to sign up for the session.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars set Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 21. In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars on the basics of Medicare.
For now, McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B.
The sessions will also explain Parts C and D. The seminar is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Tools for Caregivers course to be online
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is now accepting registration for an online Powerful Tools for Caregivers class. This is a six-week course for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
Classes will take place by Zoom on Thursdays from June 4 through July 9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Registration is required and class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217.
Online, telephone Medicare workshop
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have an online workshop for individuals turning 65 and those who already have Medicare to learn about the different insurance options available, including “Original Medicare,” Medicare prescription drug programs, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans.
The session will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 27, 2020 through computer and telephone access.
The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare sign-up process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices. Trained counselors will be available to answer general questions.
The session is free. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 336-748-0217 or email Info@shepherdscenter.org.
