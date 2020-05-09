Update on activities for veterans
The Veterans Coffees, sponsored by Trellis Supportive Care, have been canceled through at least July.
A special tribute breakfast scheduled for June 3 to recognize military corpsmen, medics and nurses has been canceled.
The Letters from Home 10-year reunion show has been rescheduled for Nov. 10. Tickets may be purchased from Letters from Home by emailing lfh@firstinflightentertainment.com or calling 336-924-7028..
Theater groups to stream performances
The N.C. Black Repertory Company and the National Black Theatre Festival will stream A Taste of Holy Ground, performance excerpts from some of their classic productions at 7 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live. You do not need a Facebook account to watch the productions.
The performances include Inga Ballard in Phenomenal Woman, DeWitt Fleming, Jr. in Jelly’s Last Jam, Mariah Guillmette in Freedom Summer, and Bethany Heath in Nativity According to the Gospels.
Medicare webinars to be Tuesday, Thursday
The Blue Moon Benefits Group agency will conduct free online “Welcome to Medicare” educational webinars at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and 11 a.m. Thursday.
The webinars are free and designed to answer questions for those getting ready for Medicare. Topics will include when and how to enroll in Medicare, the difference between Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage plans and also Medicare Part D drug coverage.
To register for a webinar, go to www.MyMedicareClass.com and sign up for the session you wish to attend.
Intro to Medicare webinars Thursday
Compass Financial Services will offer two free “Intro to Medicare” live webinars at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the “donut hole” work, and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Tools for Caregiver course to be online
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is now accepting registration for an online Powerful Tools for Caregivers class. This is a six-week course for people caring for a loved one who is frail or ill.
Classes will take place by Zoom on Thursdays from June 4 through July 9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Registration is required and class size is limited, so early registration is recommended.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars set May 21
McCall Insurance Services will hold two free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 21. In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars on the basics of Medicare.
For now, McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. The sessions will also explain Parts C and D. No solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Medicare counseling continues
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is providing telephone counseling for Medicare-related questions through the N.C. Seniors’ Heath Insurance Information Program for Forsyth County residents.
This includes questions regarding enrolling in Medicare as a new participant or enrolling as a result of changes due to employment and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other Medicare issues.
The monthly Welcome to Medicare seminars held in collaboration with the Forsyth County Public Library system are suspended.
For more information, call 336-748-0217.
School retirees’ meetings canceled
The meetings and activities of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired School Personnel have been canceled until September. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.
For more information, call the group’s president, Yvonne Williams, at 336-607-4134.
Shepherd’s Center book sale postponed
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem’s 33rd annual used-book sale that was scheduled for early May has been rescheduled for Aug. 27-29.
