Tools for Caregivers course to be online
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is now accepting registration for an online Powerful Tools for Caregivers class, a six-week course for people caring for a loved one.
Classes will take place on Zoom from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays from June 4 through July 9
There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Class size is limited, and registration is required.
For more information or to register, call Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217.
Intro to Medicare webinars
Compass Financial Services will offer free “Intro to Medicare” live webinars at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and June 11, 18, and 25.
Topics included in the one-hour online class will be Medicare Part A and B benefits and enrollment rules, Medicare Advantage Plans vs. Medicare Supplement Plans, how Part D and the “donut hole” work and more. It is recommended for those who will be turning 65 in the next few months.
The webinar is for educational purposes only and no solicitations will be made. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 336-768-5111.
Online ‘Medicare 101’ seminars Thursday
McCall Insurance Services will hold free “Medicare 101” seminars online at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
In order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is temporarily suspending its in-person seminars on the basics of Medicare.
McCall Insurance Services will continue to offer telephone, online and virtual-meeting options with one of its licensed agents conducting the meeting.
The seminars explain Medicare’s programs and are for anyone turning 65 or on Medicare. Topics include the basics of Medicare, such as signing up for Medicare Parts A and B. The sessions will also explain Parts C and D.
The seminar is for information only and no solicitations will be made.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 336-766-1885 or emailing amy@mccallins.com for details on how to securely connect to the meeting.
Senior Services takes vehicle donations
Senior Services Inc. accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. Proceeds benefit the organization’s programs to assist seniors in the community.
For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
