Study results to be shared
Wake Forest Baptist Health and the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will have information sessions to share the results of the Tranquil Moments II Study.
The sessions will be held:
- 6 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville.
- 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Kernersville Senior Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.
- 6 p.m. Thursday at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
- 10:45 a.m. Friday at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem.
Brookridge to have holiday activities
Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Drive, Winston-Salem, will have the following activities in December:
At 6:30 p.m. Monday “Letters from Home” will present a Christmas program featuring holiday music, tap dancing and comedy.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 17 the Winston-Salem Girls Chorus will perform.
At 8 a.m. Dec. 23 there will be a Breakfast with Santa Claus.
For more information, call 336-759-1044.
READWS to hold info session Tuesday
READWS, Read Write Spell, needs volunteers to serve as tutors to school students.
An information session for people interested in learning more about the program will be held at noon Tuesday at READWS, 875 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, or to register, email info@readws.org or call 336-779-1300.
Military officers association to meet
The Military Officers of America Association will hold its annual Christmas dinner/dance Tuesday at Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive, Advance. A social hour with cash bar begins at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and the dance will follow. The cost is $25.
Entertainment will be provided by the Society Swing Band. Formal attire is expected. Reservations can be made by calling Warren Boyer at 336-407-2374. All active-duty military officers, officers of the Reserves and National Guard, officer retirees, veterans and their spouses or guests are invited.
Welcome to Medicare program offered
Blue Moon Benefits Group will hold a free “Welcome to Medicare” session at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Broyhill Office Suites, 3540 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Topics will include how to sign up for Medicare and the various options available.
The meetings are open to the public, but seating is limited, so advanced registration is required. To register go to www.TriadMedicare.com or call 336-778-1070.
Trellis Supportive Care to have labyrinth walk
Trellis Supportive Care will hold its annual “Luminaria Labyrinth Walk: A Night of Reflection” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.
It is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 336-331-1331.
Volunteers needed for memory loss study
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Wake Forest Baptist Health Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention are looking for volunteers for its Dementia Care (D-CARE) study.
The study is evaluating three options for providing support and services to people with memory or thinking difficulties and those who care for them. Individuals who join the study will be assigned randomly to one of three groups and will continue to receive their regular medical care.
If you are interested in participating or getting more information, call 336-716-1716 or go to www.DCARE-study.org.
Volunteers needed at Senior Services
Senior Services Inc. needs volunteers to deliver Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Routes take about 90 minutes to deliver.
A volunteer is needed every other Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shorefair building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, to give frozen meals to volunteers to deliver.
Volunteers needed to deliver plant supplies to seniors in the community every other week. Deliveries take about three hours. Pick up the supplies at the Shorefair location.
Volunteers are needed to visit with seniors in the community and practice IMPROV, seated dance movements. Visits are twice a week for a minimum of six weeks. The times are flexible.
For more information or to volunteer, call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services is looking for caregivers and their children 0-3 years old to take part in an Intergenerational Kindermusik class at 10 a.m. each Thursday at the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St., Winston-Salem. The class is 30 minutes. Each child receives a free CD.
For more information call Sylvia Martin at 336-724-2155 or go to seniorservicesinc.org.
Senior Services accepts donations of cars and other vehicles. For more information, call Leigh Anne Groves at 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Chair yoga classes offered on Tuesdays
Free chair yoga classes are offered at 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, email gayle5088@gmail.com.
DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.
The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.
For more information or to volunteer, call the 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.
